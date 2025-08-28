iHerb Reaches 29-Year Milestone with Global Anniversary Sale

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , one of the world’s largest online retailers specializing in health and wellness, is celebrating its 29th anniversary with its biggest, month-long sales event highlighting its transformative growth from a California startup into a trusted global retailer serving customers in more than 180 countries.

Throughout September, iHerb is inviting customers to discover daily deals and weekly discounts of 29% off select brands and product categories such as beauty, vitamins & supplements, personal care, sports nutrition, and more.

“Over nearly three decades, iHerb has grown from offering a single supplement online into a global wellness retailer,” said Emun Zabihi, Chief Executive Officer of iHerb. “As we celebrate 29 years, we’re reaffirming our mission to make health and wellness accessible to everyone, everywhere—while thanking our customers with savings on the trusted products they love.”

Expanding Global Reach and Accessibility

iHerb is proud to announce the launch of 14 new languages on its platform this month, bringing the total number of fully localized languages to 36. This expansion reflects iHerb’s dedication to inclusivity, accessibility, and cultural relevance for its global customer base. The following languages are now available in their native form:

Hrvatski (Croatian)

Dansk (Danish)



Nederlands (Dutch)



English (UK)



Eesti (Estonian)



Suomi (Finnish)



Ελληνικά (Greek / Elliniká )



Latviešu (Latvian)



Lietuvių (Lithuanian)



Bahasa Melayu (Malay)



Norsk (Norwegian)



Slovenčina (Slovakian)



Slovenščina (Slovenian)



Svenska (Swedish)

Each language is presented as it is natively spoken and written, ensuring that customers can shop and explore wellness solutions in the language that feels most natural to them.

New House Brand Innovations

Additionally, iHerb’s own House Brands are expanding into cutting-edge product categories, reflecting its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and their families– including their pets.

California Gold Nutrition ®, iHerb’s largest and most popular House Brand has recently launched new items and product categories to its assortment. These include:

Idealove ®, iHerb’s exclusive beauty and skincare brand, introduced its first lightweight daily sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection and Powder de la Crème , a unique two-in-one lip and cheek color that transforms its texture from powder to crème immediately upon application.

"Our 29th anniversary reflects the trust our customers place in us every day," said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer of iHerb. "As we embrace the latest innovations in wellness, beauty, and personal care, our focus remains on delivering products that meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide."

Affiliate and Media Opportunities

Media outlets covering lifestyle, beauty, wellness, or deal promotions are encouraged to collaborate with iHerb, one of the world’s largest health and wellness retailers—and here's why the iHerb Affiliate Program is both uniquely appealing and editorially savvy:

High Earnings for New Partners: New affiliate partners can earn 10% or more commission on qualifying purchases through their links—especially compelling during this high-profile anniversary promotion.



New affiliate partners can earn commission on qualifying purchases through their links—especially compelling during this high-profile anniversary promotion. Vast Product Catalog to Feature: With over 50,000 products from more than 1,900 trusted brands , media editors and influencers have a wide array of wellness, beauty, and lifestyle products to spotlight.



With over from more than , media editors and influencers have a wide array of wellness, beauty, and lifestyle products to spotlight. Global Reach, Local Appeal: iHerb delivers to over 180 countries , offering seamless global shopping while supporting localized editorial opportunities.



iHerb delivers to , offering seamless global shopping while supporting localized editorial opportunities. Powerful Growth Metrics: In 2024, iHerb achieved $2.4 billion in net sales (up 14.5% YoY), serving 12.4 million active customers who placed 37 million orders—underscoring both reach and momentum.

iHerb’s Affiliate Program operates through reputable tier-one affiliate networks, including Partnerize , Impact , CJ , AWIN , and YouTube Affiliates, where partners can earn market-leading commission rates. In 2024, iHerb affiliate partners earned more than $12 million in commissions, fueled by iHerb’s strong 7.9% conversion rate—among the best in e-commerce, according to Similarweb . For details, contact affiliates@iherb.com or visit https://www.iherb.com/info/affiliates .

Media Assets

To download high-resolution product images, b-roll, or other press assets, please visit: iHerb Media Press Assets

