Unaudited financial report for the second quarter and 6 months of 2025

 | Source: Trigon Property Development Trigon Property Development

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.06.2025, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2025 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 6 months of 2025 of AS Trigon Property Development is -53,993 euros and the earnings per share is -0.01200 EUR.

As of 30 June 2025 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,817,094 euros. The equity of the company was 1,800,781 euros, corresponding to 99.102 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR30.06.202531.12.2024
Cash and cash equivalents254,862370,856
Trade and other receivables35,56831,586
Inventories1,526,6641,471,238
Total current assets1,817,0941,873,680
TOTAL ASSETS1,817,0941,873,680
Trade and other payables16,31318,906
Total current liabilities16,31318,906
Total liabilities16,31318,906
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings837,277891,270
Total equity1,800,7811,854,774
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,817,0941,873,680


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR6 M 20256 M 2024
Administrative and general expenses-59,453-19,699
Other operating income05,000
Operating loss-59,453-14,699
Financial income5,4601,559
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-53,993-13,140
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-53,993-13,140

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com

Attachment


Attachments

2025 II Q interim ENG

Recommended Reading