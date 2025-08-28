Gabelli Funds to Host 3rd Annual PFAS Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, a leader in value-oriented and research-driven investment management, is excited to announce its third annual PFAS Symposium, scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at The Harvard Club in New York City. This event will bring together leading experts, policymakers, and industry executives to explore the critical issues surrounding PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances), their uses, replacements, and remediation efforts in water treatment and other categories.

The symposium will feature company presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings. It aims to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue on the environmental and public health challenges posed by PFAS, a class of compounds widely used in industrial and commercial applications that have raised significant concerns due to their toxicity and persistence in the environment. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium and register on our website.

Preliminary Agenda

8:45 Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds 9:00 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Chris Gannon, President & CEO 9:30 BP Polymers (private)* Kevin Callahan, COO 10:00 Arq Inc (NASDAQ: ARQ) Jay Voncannon, CFO; Anthony Nathan, IR 10:30 H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) Craig Patla, P.E., President & CEO, CT Water Service 11:00 Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ: ADUR) Ofer Vicus, CEO & Co-Founder 11:30 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Michael Kozak, VP Environmental Products; Barry Shadrix, Global Director CETCO 12:00 Lunch Break 12:15 Maryland Department of the Environment Zachary Schafer, Assistant Secretary for Policy 12:45 Axine (private) Mark Ralph, President & CEO 1:15 AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Rosa Gwinn, PFAS Technical Leader 1:45 BioLargo (OTC: BLGO) Dennis Calvert, CEO 2:15 Birchtech Corp (OTC: BCHT) Richard MacPherson, CEO; Dr. David Mazyck, Executive Director of Innovation and Commercialization 2:45 REGENESIS (private) Alana Miller, East Region Manager



*Participating Virtually

About PFAS:

PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in various industrial applications and consumer products since the 1940s. Known for their resistance to water, oil, and heat, PFAS have been linked to environmental and health risks, including contamination of drinking water. As these substances do not easily degrade in the environment, they have earned the nickname "forever chemicals."

About Gabelli Funds:

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI). Gabelli Funds is renowned for its disciplined, research-driven investment process and offers a diverse array of investment products designed to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors.

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 starting at 8:45 am

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact: Benjamin Pontious, Client Relations, BPontious@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8312