GlobalFoundries and Silicon Labs Partner to Scale Industry-Leading Wi-Fi Connectivity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its annual Technology Summit in California, GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) announced a milestone for its 40nm process technology through its partnership with Silicon Labs, the leading innovator in low-power wireless, with the shipment of more than 10 million Silicon Labs Wi-Fi units built on GF’s 40LP platform. This scaled production of wireless SoCs on 40LP, including Silicon Labs' SiWX917 Wi-Fi 6 chip, is enabling the next generation of high-performance, energy efficient connected devices.

Central to this partnership is GF’s expansive portfolio of cost-effective, feature-rich Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) solutions that deliver the right features for next-generation edge devices. GF's silicon-proven 40LP process technology offers low leakage in standby mode to support power-efficient, always-on intelligent devices. The 40LP platform is an integral part of GF’s portfolio of advanced technologies for sensing applications, delivering an exceptional noise-to-signal ratio and ensuring accurate data capture for real-time monitoring.

The Silicon Labs SiWX917 is a single-chip solution engineered to solve the most critical challenges for battery-powered IoT devices: extending battery life while maintaining a persistent, secure connection. This purpose-built IoT Wi-Fi 6 chip enables Silicon Labs to connect the entire IoT value chain by combining GF's manufacturing excellence with the most prevalent wireless network in the world.

This partnership showcases how high-performance wireless technology enables both the expansion of the IoT ecosystem and the creation of the intuitive, consistent user experiences that consumers have come to expect.

"Our commitment is to provide the foundational manufacturing technology that allows innovators to push the boundaries of what’s possible in high-growth markets like consumer IoT," said Kamal Khouri, senior vice president, feature-rich CMOS product line at GF. "We are proud to see our differentiated platforms empower Silicon Labs to deliver the cost-effective, high-performance solutions that top-tier brands depend on."

"For too long, device makers have had to choose between robust Wi-Fi connectivity and long battery life. Our mission is to eliminate that compromise,” said Irvind Ghai, vice president, Silicon Labs. “Our collaboration with GlobalFoundries is making it possible for us to deliver secure, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity at scale for the next generation of connected devices. This empowers innovators to focus on both painless onboarding, and a smooth user experience their customers expect, while getting their products to market faster.”

