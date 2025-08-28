RentRedi Delivers Fast, Flexible Financing, powered by Stripe Capital

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software for smart real estate investors, today announced the launch of a new financing solution powered by Stripe Capital that provides fast, flexible funding to help landlords and rental property investors grow their businesses. This latest offering builds upon RentRedi’s long-standing relationship with Stripe, adding capital access to its suite of intelligent rental management tools designed for smart landlords who want to improve operations, increase revenue, and scale their rental portfolios.

Breaking Down Barriers to Growth

Access to capital is one of the most common challenges landlords face when looking to expand or improve their rental business. With RentRedi financing, eligible customers can apply in just a few clicks, without affecting their personal credit score, and receive funds in as little as two business days after approval.

Recent RentRedi surveys show the stakes are high: 35% of landlords now plan to spend more than $20,000 on property upgrades this year. Yet, many have also postponed projects due to funding constraints. Meanwhile, acquisition momentum is slowing, with many citing limited access to funding is a key reason for delaying or abandoning opportunities. This makes flexible financing tools like RentRedi’s offering critical for keeping rental business growth plans on track.

“This is another step in RentRedi’s mission to deliver smarter, more accessible solutions that empower landlords to run their rental businesses like well-oiled enterprises,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “Whether you’re renovating a unit, acquiring another property, or simply building a cash cushion for seasonal expenses, timely access to capital can make all the difference. This extension of our partnership with Stripe means our customers can get the loans they need—on demand—without the friction that often comes with traditional financing.”

Flexible, Transparent Financing

RentRedi financing offers:

Streamlined applications : Eligible landlords are prequalified based on payment volume and history with RentRedi, without additional lengthy paperwork.

: Eligible landlords are prequalified based on payment volume and history with RentRedi, without additional lengthy paperwork. Quick funding : Approved funds can arrive in as little as 1–2 business days.

: Approved funds can arrive in as little as 1–2 business days. Clear terms : Customers see all terms upfront and pay a single flat fee—no additional interest, fees, hidden costs, or other surprises.

: Customers see all terms upfront and pay a single flat fee—no additional interest, fees, hidden costs, or other surprises. Pay-as-you-earn payment* : Borrowers automatically pay the loan or merchant cash advance through a percentage of sales until the total amount financed is paid. Additional payments or early payment towards the financing may be made without penalty.

Financing That Works With Your Business

The program is designed to integrate seamlessly with the way landlords already operate within RentRedi. By using the platform’s built-in rent collection and accounting features, payments toward this financing happen automatically, making it easier to manage cash flow and stay focused on property operations.

Availability

RentRedi financing is currently available to eligible U.S.-based landlords using RentRedi’s platform. Financing is offered through Stripe Capital, with loans issued by Celtic Bank and merchant cash advances provided by YouLend.

For more information, visit RentRedi’s blog post about Stripe Capital .

Stripe Capital offers financing types that include loans and merchant cash advances. All financing applications are subject to review prior to approval. In the US, Stripe Capital loans are issued by Celtic Bank, and YouLend provides Stripe Capital merchant cash advances. See your Dashboard for the terms of your offer.

*Stripe Capital loans have a minimum amount due each payment period. If the amount that you pay through sales doesn’t meet the minimum required, your bank account will be automatically debited for the remaining amount at the end of the period.



About RentRedi

RentRedi is a comprehensive, data-powered property management platform for savvy landlords and investors. It helps people rent smarter by providing the tools and intelligence to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, user-friendly interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help users increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, its all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting, while tenants enjoy features like online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, and 24/7 maintenance requests.