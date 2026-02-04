RentRedi Named to HousingWire’s Tech100 Real Estate List for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software built for smart real estate investors, has been named to the 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate list for the second consecutive year. HousingWire recognizes RentRedi for its role in solving real-world challenges, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and helping real estate professionals navigate an evolving market.

An Intelligent, End-to-End Rental Management Ecosystem

Designed around the real needs of independent landlords, RentRedi continues to evolve its fully interconnected rental management ecosystem. RentRedi brings payments, maintenance, communication, accounting, and data into one centralized platform that supports both day-to-day operations and long-term portfolio growth. This ecosystem-first approach reflects how successful landlords actually run their businesses.

“Independent landlords are the most disciplined, resilient business owners,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “They’re building real wealth with limited time and resources, and they’ve played a huge role in shaping RentRedi into what it is today. Everything we build comes from listening to how landlords operate in the real world and turning that feedback into tools that help them protect cash flow, grow with confidence, and stay in control as they scale. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to us.”

An Accounting Suite That Provides Financial Clarity

One of RentRedi’s most significant advancements in 2025 was the launch of the RentRedi Accounting Suite, purpose-built to solve one of the industry’s most persistent pain points: messy, fragmented, and error-prone rental financials.

The RentRedi Accounting Suite brings expense tracking, monthly Profit and Loss statements, Schedule E summaries, and AI-powered receipt capture directly into the RentRedi app. Landlords gain real-time visibility into property performance, cleaner books year-round, and far greater confidence heading into tax season.

Smarter Payments and Financing Solutions That Strengthen Cash Flow

Reliable rent collection remains the financial backbone of every rental business, and RentRedi has continued to invest heavily in payment intelligence and speed. Landlords now receive rent in as little as two days, offering the fastest funding in the industry and more predictable access to monthly income.

To support portfolio growth, RentRedi also offers financing powered by Stripe Capital , giving eligible landlords fast, transparent access to capital based on their rent performance. With funds arriving in one to two business days and repayment automatically aligned with rent collections, financing fits naturally into rental cash flow rather than disrupting it.

Maintenance Coordination at Scale to Improve Communications

Clear communication is one of the biggest drivers of tenant satisfaction and operational efficiency, yet it remains one of the most fragmented parts of rental management. RentRedi addressed this with the launch of a centralized communications hub, including Chat 2.0 and Maintenance Chat.

These tools bring all landlord-tenant conversations and repair coordination into one documented system tied directly to each property. Maintenance Chat further streamlines repairs with photo and video uploads, time-stamped histories, and centralized diagnostics that help landlords prioritize work, reduce back-and-forth, and maintain accurate cost records for accounting and reporting.

Today, tens of thousands of landlords rely on RentRedi’s in-app messaging to manage hundreds of thousands of conversations, turning communication into a strategic advantage rather than a daily burden.

Expanded Access and Inclusion for Spanish-Speaking Renters

Recognizing that strong rental businesses are built on strong relationships, RentRedi launched a fully Spanish-language Tenant App alongside Spanish-language customer support. This release removes language barriers for Spanish-speaking renters across core tasks such as payments, autopay, maintenance requests, applications, documents, and in-app messaging.

By improving clarity and reducing miscommunication, landlords are better positioned to support timely payments, faster issue resolution, and longer tenant retention. This strengthens outcomes on both sides of the rental relationship.

Data Insights That Drive Better Decisions and Measurable Results

RentRedi’s platform turns rental activity into actionable insight that improves real-world outcomes. New data-driven features like Late Rent Reports give landlords early visibility into delinquency risk by aggregating real-time payment behavior into a single monthly view, allowing faster outreach before cash flow is impacted.

Across the platform, these insights translate into measurable improvements:

Tenants enrolled in autopay pay on time 99 percent of the time

pay on time 99 percent of the time RentRedi-screened tenants pay on time 90 percent of the time

pay on time 90 percent of the time Credit reporting drives a 13 percent increase in on-time payments



Together, these outcomes help landlords protect revenue, reduce risk, and operate with greater consistency as they scale.

Better Landlord-Tenant Relationships That Improve Retention

At the heart of a successful rental business is a strong landlord-tenant relationship. RentRedi’s platform is designed to help landlords deliver a more professional, responsive, and transparent rental experience that builds trust, reduces friction, and keeps good tenants in place longer.

Key ways the platform strengthens landlord-tenant relationships and improves retention include:

Clear, reliable communication through centralized Chat 2.0 and Maintenance Chat, ensuring tenants feel heard while every message and repair request stays documented and tied to the correct property

through centralized Chat 2.0 and Maintenance Chat, ensuring tenants feel heard while every message and repair request stays documented and tied to the correct property Faster issue resolution and fewer escalations enabled by organized maintenance coordination that keeps repairs moving and prevents small problems from turning into move-out moments

enabled by organized maintenance coordination that keeps repairs moving and prevents small problems from turning into move-out moments Less friction around rent payments with automated reminders, autopay, and flexible payment options that support consistent on-time payments without landlords having to chase balances

with automated reminders, autopay, and flexible payment options that support consistent on-time payments without landlords having to chase balances More inclusive and confident renter experiences through a fully Spanish-language Tenant App and Spanish-language customer support that reduce miscommunication and costly errors

through a fully Spanish-language Tenant App and Spanish-language customer support that reduce miscommunication and costly errors Stronger tenant engagement and long-term commitment driven by rent credit reporting that helps renters build credit and see real financial value in paying on time



Together, these improvements lead to higher on-time payment rates, fewer disputes, and stronger tenant retention, helping landlords reduce turnover costs, stabilize cash flow, and build rental businesses that perform better over time.

Sustained Growth and Industry Momentum

RentRedi’s customer-first innovation has fueled sustained growth and strong market adoption. The company achieved 627 percent revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, earning the No. 132 spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, placing RentRedi among a small group of consistently high-performing private companies in the U.S. These milestones reflect durable growth driven by landlord trust, repeat usage, and real operational value.

Over the past year, RentRedi has also earned recognition as an Inman Best of PropTech winner in SaaS and Productivity Tools, one of The Financial Technology Report’s Top 50 Financial Technology Companies, and an honoree across Fast Company and HousingWire award programs. Together, these honors reinforce RentRedi’s position as a category leader delivering proven, scalable technology that helps independent landlords reduce risk, operate more efficiently, and build long-term wealth in an increasingly complex rental market.

About the HousingWire Tech100 Awards

The 2026 HousingWire Tech100 awards recognize the most innovative and impactful technology organizations across mortgage, real estate, and homebuilding. Now in its 14th year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a trusted resource for proven technology partners delivering real operational impact.

“The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “They’re building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like.”

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.