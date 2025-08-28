XWELL Expands Florida Presence with Grand Opening of Waterford Lakes Wellness Center on September 5

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leader in wellness solutions for people on the go, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Florida wellness center at Orlando’s Waterford Lakes Town Center on Thursday, September 5. The celebration will feature live demonstrations, skincare consultations, and special participation from the Orlando Magic, which recently named XWELL its official wellness spa.

You’re Invited: Celebrate with Us

Guests are invited to join XWELL for an official ribbon-cutting and a first look at the Orlando area’s newest destination for self-care:

Date: Thursday, September 5

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET Ribbon Cutting: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: 12496 Lake Underhill Road, Suite 160, Orlando, FL 32828 (Waterford Lakes Town Center)

Attendees will enjoy live demonstrations, skincare consultations, and personalized treatments led by experienced health and wellness professionals. Complimentary product sampling and take-home gift bags will also be available while supplies last.

“Our mission has always been to make expert-driven wellness more approachable and accessible, and our expansion into Orlando reflects that vision,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL. “The Waterford Lakes opening is an opportunity to extend our services to a vibrant community, and with the support of the Orlando Magic, we’re creating a launch event that combines wellness, fun, and local pride.”

In celebration of the grand opening, XWELL is teaming up with the Orlando Magic to bring extra excitement to the event. Guests will have the chance to meet STUFF, the Magic’s beloved mascot, as well as Orlando Magic Community Ambassador Nick Anderson, adding a touch of local pride and energy to the day’s festivities.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to celebrate with XWELL on their newest destination for self-care,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, J.T. McWalters. “We look forward to sharing in the excitement of the day and all that XWELL has to offer our local community. As a growing brand in Central Florida, we can’t wait for what’s to come.”

The Waterford Lakes location will offer facials, massages, and waxing services, with additional offerings such as injectables, IV therapy, and compression services coming soon. Each service is supported by medical-grade products and experienced providers, creating a spa-like atmosphere designed for rejuvenation.

The Waterford Lakes opening follows on the heels of XWELL’s highly successful Clearwater launch earlier this summer, which marked the company’s first brick-and-mortar wellness center outside of airports. With the Orlando debut, XWELL continues to expand its footprint in Florida, providing more communities with access to expert-driven treatments that blend beauty, wellness, and health in one approachable experience.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.

