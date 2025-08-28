SOLOWIN Enhances Its Tokenized Fund with Chainlink Integration, Setting New Institutional Standard for RWA Transparency

Hong Kong, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) (“Solowin” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced a landmark integration of Chainlink’s industry-standard data services into its flagship tokenized money market fund, the Real Yield Token (RYT).

Now live on both the Arbitrum and Polygon blockchains, this integration leverages Chainlink Proof of Reserve and NAVLink to provide institutional-grade, real-time on-chain verification for RYT. This collaboration reinforces Solowin’s commitment to building a trusted, compliance-first digital asset ecosystem and marks a significant step in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3.

RYT, a core product within Solowin’s asset management suite, is backed by off-chain AAA-rated assets. Through Chainlink Proof of Reserve, investors can independently verify the fund’s underlying collateralization in real time, ensuring that the token is sufficiently backed. Meanwhile, the integration of Chainlink’s NAVLink feed further guarantees that RYT’s on-chain value remains accurately and transparently aligned with the net asset value of its holdings, providing a level of auditability rarely available in the digital asset space.

As the tokenization of financial instruments gains momentum, access to secure, real-time on-chain data is critical for ensuring institutional adoption. This strategic move significantly enhances the institutional appeal of RYT by addressing the critical need for verifiable transparency in the tokenized asset market. The integration also positions Solowin at the forefront of this evolution, ready to meet the growing demand for compliant and transparent digital asset solutions.

Mr. Peter Lok, CEO of Solowin, stated, “Integrating Chainlink’s best-in-class infrastructure into our RYT product is a direct reflection of our mission to build the fundamental, trusted rails for digital finance. This provides our clients with verifiable, decentralized proof of RYT’s integrity, solidifying its position as an institutional-grade asset. For Solowin, this collaboration accelerates our strategy of delivering secure, transparent, and high-quality tokenized products to a global investor base. By adopting the gold standard for on-chain data, we are not only bolstering investor confidence in our products but also pioneering new benchmarks for the entire Real World Asset (RWA) industry.”

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets on-chain and powering the majority of decentralized finance.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has established a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions—solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://solowin.io or investor relations webpage at https://ir.solowin.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

