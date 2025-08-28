Leading Silicon Coating Manufacturer to Sell Fully Equipped Pressure-Sensitive Release Liner Manufacturing Plant on AllSurplus Marketplace

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the sale of a fully equipped pressure-sensitive release liner manufacturing plant located in Eden, North Carolina. The sale is being conducted in conjunction with Perry Equipment Company and Mark One Machinery via a make offer format on AllSurplus, the leading online marketplace for surplus business assets.

"This sale represents a unique opportunity for manufacturers in the label, tape, medical, and industrial sectors to acquire a turnkey coating and converting operation," said Chris Register, VP, Corporate Services at Liquidity Services. "With major systems installed as recently as 2023, the facility offers modern capabilities and immediate production potential."

The offering includes extrusion and gravure coating lines, slitter rewinders, flexographic printing, robotic roll handling and wrapping systems, mobile material-handling equipment, core cutters, storage silos, air compressors, and a well-equipped maintenance shop. The plant remains installed and in good condition, designed for the production of silicone-coated paper and film liners.

Please visit AllSurplus.com to browse the event or to place a bid. Virtual tours of both plants can be accessed here: Plant 1, Plant 2.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Perry Equipment Company

Perry Equipment Company is a global supplier of used process equipment, serving the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, plastics, paper, and converting industries. With decades of experience, Perry offers a wide range of machinery and services to help businesses maximize value and efficiency in their operations.



About Mark One Machinery

Mark One Machinery specializes in the sale of used converting and extrusion equipment for the flexible packaging industry. With a commitment to quality and customer service, Mark One provides tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of manufacturers worldwide.