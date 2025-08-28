IBN Initiates Coverage of GlobalTech Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) , a U.S.-based technology holding company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and digital infrastructure, has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

GlobalTech balances internal innovation with strategic acquisitions to accelerate growth and long-term value creation. Its diversified portfolio spans AI-powered solutions for enterprise productivity, e-commerce, retail, digital lending, compliance, and other high-growth domains. Flagship platforms include ThrivoAI, Cadnz, Baseball Blitz, Talina, ProtoEd, BillCare, Giftio, and EntityScan. The company also holds a majority stake in WorldCall Telecom Ltd., extending its telecommunications presence in Pakistan and supporting infrastructure-led value creation.

To strengthen market reach, GlobalTech continues to evaluate technology-centric acquisitions while also expanding through strategic regional alliances. Its partnership with significant regional players like Omantel anchors growth in the Middle East, a key gateway market. At the same time, the company’s Center of Excellence (CoE) and #GTCTalks knowledge platform position it as a thought leader in emerging technologies.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for GlobalTech.

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide GlobalTech the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company committed to enabling growth in the fields of AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships and capital investment, GlobalTech empowers visionary companies and innovation-led enterprises to drive transformation across global markets it serves.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GlobalTechCorporation.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

