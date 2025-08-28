Johan Grahn Joins Raymond James Investment Management as Head of ETFs





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Investment Management , a global asset management company with $114.7 billion in assets and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James, has appointed Johan Grahn as Head of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

In this role, Grahn will work with Matt Johnson, Head of Product and Marketing, and Susan Walzer, President of the firm's Family of Funds, in the continued development of Raymond James Investment Management’s ETF offerings.

Grahn brings a wealth of investment management and leadership experience from his career spanning product innovation and development, portfolio management, research and due diligence, marketing, and distribution. Most recently, he led the efforts to build and grow an ETF business for Allianz Investment Management and launched over 40 defined outcome ETFs. Prior to that role, Grahn developed and led a risk-managed multi-asset lineup of subadvised funds for MetLife that grew to over $35 billion in AUM. He brings deep experience from working with institutional investors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and financial advisors to deliver solutions that meet their objectives.

“Throughout his career, Johan has showcased an ability to drive product innovation through a strategic lens and an unwavering client-centric mindset, which will directly complement our firm’s deep knowledge of advisor needs and our dedication to creating a tailored ETF platform,” said Matt Johnson, Head of Product and Marketing for Raymond James Investment Management. “In addition, he is uniquely positioned to combine an extensive background in ETFs with portfolio management expertise, allowing for further dynamic collaboration between our product and investment teams.”

Pending regulatory review, Raymond James Investment Management expects an initial suite of ETFs to be available to wealth managers and investors by the end of 2025.

“Raymond James Investment Management is in a pivotal moment in terms of product expansion, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to join a company that is defined by its connectivity to advisors, its strongly embedded firmwide values, and its commitment to creating thoughtful products across asset classes,” said Grahn. “I am excited to work with Matt, Susan, and the whole team to support the development of carefully curated ETFs that will be a powerful addition to the firm’s existing family of mutual funds, separately managed accounts, CITs, UCITS, and institutional mandates.”

