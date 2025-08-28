"Birds of Prey" Weaponized Drone System Marketed Through Duke Robotics’ Collaboration with Elbit Featured On Israeli Television Segment

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced that the "Birds of Prey" stabilized weapons drone system was prominently featured in a comprehensive television report by Israel's Channel 14 News examining the Israel Defense Forces' (“IDF”) advanced weaponized drone warfare capabilities.

The Hebrew television report provided rare insight into the IDF's ‘secretive drone units’ and their revolutionary combat methodologies that have transformed modern battlefield operations, including in operational use throughout the “Iron Swords” war. The "Birds of Prey" system, which is developed and marketed as part of the Company’s strategic collaboration with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. (“Elbit”), was specifically highlighted in the broadcast as part of the coverage showcasing advanced weaponized drone technologies currently deployed by the IDF. Notably, the Company recently announced that it expects to receive revenues, for the first time, through its collaboration with Elbit from initial sales of the “Birds of Prey” system.

The report documented how these cutting-edge drone systems operate with "surgical precision" from the air, silently identifying, targeting, and neutralizing threats while keeping soldiers out of harm's way.

The Channel 14 report in Hebrew can be viewed on Channel 14’s YouTube Page at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_HBKHFqIyM (Birds of Prey coverage begins at 3:21) (reporter: Hillel Biton Rosen).

About Duke Robotics Corp.

Duke Robotics Corp. (formerly known as UAS Drone Corp) is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing advanced stabilization and autonomous solutions to both military and civilian sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Robotics Ltd., the company developed TIKAD, an advanced drone-mounted remote robotic system that enables carry-on of weaponry, designed to meet the growing demand for tech solutions in modern warfare, and marketed under the brand name “Birds of Prey”. Duke Robotics Ltd. also developed the IC Drone, a first-of-its-kind robotic, drone-enabled system for cleaning electric utility insulators. The unique system, based on the Company's advanced intellectual property and know-how, integrates algorithms, autonomous systems, and robotic technologies used in mission-critical applications.

For more information about Duke Robotics Corp (previously UAS Drone Corp) please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the expectancy of receiving initial revenues from royalties for sales of the "Birds of Prey" stabilized weapons drone systems and the potential benefits of our products and technologies. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of our technologies, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to effectively collaborate with Elbit Systems, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

