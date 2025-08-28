Corona® Toasts to 100 Years and 100 Beach Clean-Ups with a ‘Wave-Making’ Celebration

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever since the first bottle of Corona Extra was brewed in 1925, the beach has been associated with every lime squeezed, toast raised, and memory made. Now 100 years later, the connection came full circle on August 27, when the brand celebrated two milestones – 100 years and the 100th Protect Our Beaches campaign clean-up– and held a once-in-a-century celebration to match. For the post-cleanup celebration, guests 21 and older were instructed to leave their wallets at home because the exclusive celebration had a unique method of entry: guests presented a token of waste they had collected from North Avenue Beach earlier in the day, and in turn received entry to an unforgettable night, raising a glass (bottle) to the next 100 years of memories with Corona and surpassing a Protect Our Beaches milestone.

An initiative between Oceanic Global and Corona, the Protect Our Beaches campaign was launched in 2020 with a goal to clean up 100 beaches and remove 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches and the Corona USA brand business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025. Now, as the initiative reaches its fifth and final year, Oceanic Global and Corona have not only achieved but exceeded this goal. These beach cleanup successes were made possible by more than 51 local organizations and non-profit partners and 3,500 volunteers who participated in Protect Our Beaches campaign cleanups across the country.

Since the Protect Our Beaches campaign was launched, the Corona USA brand also made a series of thoughtful changes across its business to transition away from single-use plastics. Guided by Oceanic Global and the criteria within their award-winning Blue Standard, the Corona USA brand has avoided the use of 1.1 million pounds of plastic from its own operations — a milestone that is part of the broader 1.2 million pounds addressed through the initiative.

"Across our 100-year history, the beach has become more than just a place to enjoy a Corona – it's an unwavering symbol of the brand’s optimism and mindset of being present in the moment,” said Rob Nelson, vice president, brand marketing at Corona USA. “We’re honored to have been a part of so many fiestas, anniversaries, but also the everyday moments that matter to our fans over the last century. So, celebrating these two milestones with those who made Corona the number one most loved beer brand in the country made it that much sweeter. Salud to the next 100 years!”

To extend the celebration further, one lucky person (plus a guest) will receive a trip to their favorite beach within the 48 contiguous U.S. states, so they can live the beach state of mind. To get a chance to win a Corona beach getaway, fans 21+ in the 50 U.S. states/D.C can share their favorite beach to enjoy a Corona at CoronaUsa.com/100 by September 10.

To learn more about Corona Extra and the Protect Our Beaches campaign, visit CoronaUSA.com, and to see the 100th festivities, follow Corona on Instagram and Facebook.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM (ET) on 8/28/25 and ends 11:59 PM (ET) on 9/10/25. The Corona 100th Anniversary Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaUSA.com/100.

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with “La Playa Awaits” and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

Founded in 2016, Oceanic Global (OG) reconnects humanity to the ocean as the beating heart of the earth, and provides tangible solutions and blueprints for coexisting in harmony with the natural world. The 501c3 non-profit builds tools, mobilizes communities, and develops educational resources and standards that inspire global action and catalyze cross-sector change. In 2018, Oceanic Global launched the Blue Standard (Blue), a first-of-its-kind cross industry standard that establishes universal accountability for responsible business leadership, with over 400 + global businesses in 30+ countries and 7 global governments engaged to date. Oceanic Global is based in New York, New York with international hubs and volunteer bases worldwide. Reflective of its global reach, the organization has additionally been the non-profit partner to United Nations World Oceans Day since 2019. |www.oceanic.global

