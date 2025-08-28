Your Gear, Your Way: Evenflo Unveils Innovative Personalized Travel System Platform

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evenflo, a trusted innovator in baby gear for over 100 years, is once again raising the bar in the parenting space with the launch of its Build Your Own Travel System platform. Available exclusively at Evenflo.com, this interactive digital experience empowers families to create personalized travel systems, featuring Evenflo’s latest innovations in design and safety, tailored to their unique needs and their little ones’ comfort.

Featuring fan-favorite options like the new Revolve180™ LiteMax™ NXT Infant Car Seat collection and Shyft™ Intuiti+™ Stroller assortment, the intuitive online interface walks parents step-by-step through the design process. The journey begins with selecting a car seat base and handle, followed by fabric type and colorway, then onto stroller frame and color selection culminating in accessory decisions like additional bases or an adjustable support leg.

Whether seeking effortless in-and-out transitions with a rotational car seat, calming support from innovative SensorySoothe™ technology, eco-conscious materials, or trending fashion options, Evenflo’s new interactive platform empowers families to mix, match, and create a travel system that’s uniquely their own.

“This is more than a travel system—it’s a rethinking of how baby gear should work for today’s families,” said Sharon Ruggieri, Product Management Lead at Evenflo. “No two families are the same, and now their gear doesn’t have to be either. Whether you’re drawn to sustainability, modern tech, or want something that fits your personal style, Evenflo has made it possible to design gear that feels both personal and practical.”

Your Travel System. Your Rules.



Customized options available in the new Build Your Own platform include:

Choose Your Car Seat Base – Select from a traditional base or one with 180-degree rotation for effortless ins and outs- both providing ease of installation with our LockStrong™ belt-tensioning system.

– Select from a traditional base or one with 180-degree rotation for effortless ins and outs- both providing ease of installation with our belt-tensioning system. Choose Your Car Seat Handle – Pick from a traditional ergonomic handle, or the first-of-its-kind SensorySoothe™ handle, featuring soothing lights and sounds that respond to your voice, touch, or the Evenflo app.

– Pick from a traditional ergonomic handle, or the first-of-its-kind handle, featuring soothing lights and sounds that respond to your voice, touch, or the Evenflo app. Choose Your Car Seat Fabric & Colors – Choose from soft, durable classic fabric or Green & Gentle™ eco-friendly options made from recycled materials.

– Choose from soft, durable classic fabric or eco-friendly options made from recycled materials. Choose Your Car Seat Color – From modern neutrals to bold new tones, explore Evenflo’s luxurious fabric colorways including Travertine, Flint Blue, Agate Purple, Champagne, and Quartz Grey.

– From modern neutrals to bold new tones, explore Evenflo’s luxurious fabric colorways including Travertine, Flint Blue, Agate Purple, Champagne, and Quartz Grey. Choose Your Stroller Frame – Pick from the Shyft™ Intuiti™ or Shyft™ Intuiti+™ stroller, each designed to grow with your child and support every stage—from newborn to toddler—with six adaptable modes.

– Pick from the or stroller, each designed to grow with your child and support every stage—from newborn to toddler—with six adaptable modes. Choose Your Stroller Color – Match or contrast with your car seat fabric using Evenflo’s expanded color and fabric assortment.

– Match or contrast with your car seat fabric using Evenflo’s expanded color and fabric assortment. Add Accessories – Personalize even further with add-ons like additional bases or load legs for a travel system tailored exactly to your needs.



Design Details That Make the Difference.

Options within the Build Your Own collection are packed with award-winning features and technology that parents love:

SensorySoothe™ Technology – Debuted earlier this year at CES, this industry-first innovation is seamlessly integrated into the car seat handle to help calm and engage your baby. With customizable lights, music, and sounds, parents can control settings via the Evenflo app, voice commands, or on-handle buttons—delivering a personalized, multisensory soothing experience.



– Debuted earlier this year at CES, this industry-first innovation is seamlessly integrated into the car seat handle to help calm and engage your baby. With customizable lights, music, and sounds, parents can control settings via the Evenflo app, voice commands, or on-handle buttons—delivering a personalized, multisensory soothing experience. SensorSafe ® Technology – Alerts you in real-time to four potentially unsafe conditions in your child’s car seat, including ambient temperature, unattended child, child buckled too long, and unexpected chest clip unbuckling, offering peace of mind through proactive notifications.



– Alerts you in real-time to four potentially unsafe conditions in your child’s car seat, including ambient temperature, unattended child, child buckled too long, and unexpected chest clip unbuckling, offering peace of mind through proactive notifications. Green & Gentle™ Sustainable Fabrics – Soft, breathable, and made from recycled materials, these luxurious, eco-friendly fabrics offer a modern, elevated aesthetic with a gentler footprint.



– Soft, breathable, and made from recycled materials, these luxurious, eco-friendly fabrics offer a modern, elevated aesthetic with a gentler footprint. Rotating Convenience – The Revolve180™ Rotational Car Seat with SensorySoothe™ provides a smooth 180-degree rotation, simplifying the process of getting your child in and out of the car.



– The with provides a smooth 180-degree rotation, simplifying the process of getting your child in and out of the car. All-Wheel Suspension for Smooth Rides – Durable rubber tires with advanced all-wheel suspension ensure superior comfort, traction, and maneuverability across any terrain.



The Build Your Own Travel System will be available exclusively at Evenflo.com starting August 27, 2025, with fully customizable car seat and stroller combinations. To learn more, visit Evenflo.com and follow @evenflobaby on Instagram and TikTok.

About Evenflo

Families have trusted Evenflo for more than 100 years for smart, innovative gear designed to make life easier, safer and more comfortable at home and on the go. We believe every moment with your growing little one counts — that’s what drives us to find new ways to simplify the work of parenting and caretaking. With the time and peace of mind you need, you can focus on what matters most: your child.

