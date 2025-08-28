IBN Named Official Media Partner of Octane’s Cardiovascular Tech Forum 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that it will serve as an official media partner for Octane’s Cardiovascular Tech Forum 2025, taking place September 11–12, 2025, at VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa in Newport Beach, California.

Octane, a leading accelerator dedicated to fueling technology and medical innovation in Southern California, has built one of the nation’s most influential networks of entrepreneurs, physicians, and investors. Its Cardiovascular Tech Forum is a premier event designed to showcase breakthrough technologies, foster strategic partnerships, and accelerate the development of life-saving solutions in cardiovascular health.

The 2025 forum will feature keynote speaker Dr. John B. Simpson, PhD, MD, a pioneering interventional cardiologist and serial entrepreneur credited with inventing the over-the-wire balloon angioplasty catheter, a breakthrough that revolutionized cardiovascular treatment. Dr. Simpson has founded seven successful medtech companies — including Advanced Cardiovascular Systems, Devices for Vascular Intervention, and Perclose — all acquired by global strategics such as Abbott and Boston Scientific. He is the recipient of prestigious honors including the ESC Andreas Gruentzig Award, the TCT Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Russ Prize from the National Academy of Engineering.

As a media sponsor, IBN will leverage its amplified article syndication, press release distribution, and multi-brand social media outreach to expand visibility of the Cardiovascular Tech Forum across global markets. IBN’s coverage extends to a growing network of 5,000+ strategic syndication partners and 60+ IBN brands, collectively reaching an audience of more than 2 million social media followers. Through these channels, IBN will highlight event sponsors, presenting companies, and key discussions shaping the future of cardiovascular innovation.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, stated: “We are excited to partner with Octane for the Cardiovascular Tech Forum 2025. Octane’s track record of advancing medical innovation is unparalleled, and this event provides an essential platform for connecting investors, physicians, and entrepreneurs who are transforming cardiovascular care. IBN looks forward to amplifying the reach of this forum and helping showcase the groundbreaking technologies being introduced.”

