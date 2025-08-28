MODE Global Named a 2025 Top Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Provider by Armstrong & Associates

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is honored to announce its recognition as a 2025 Top 50 U.S. 3PL and a 2025 Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL by Armstrong & Associates. MODE ranked number 29 and 11, respectively. Receiving these awards year after year underscores the MODE Global network’s commitment to providing excellent service in the logistics and transportation management categories.





Armstrong & Associates, a prestigious supply chain market research and consulting firm, evaluated and ranked 3PL companies based on their gross logistics revenue for 2024. MODE Global’s inclusion in the upper ranks for both categories highlights the company’s dedication to building strong customer relationships through reliably and efficiently solving supply chain challenges, allowing businesses to better leverage their logistics strategies.

“Despite the ongoing challenges in the industry, our teams have managed to continuously improve the customer experience, providing stability in a tumultuous era of global trade,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “We’re grateful that our commitment to excellence has once again garnered this recognition from Armstrong & Associates.”

MODE Global has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to the dynamic demands of the logistics industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach to drive success. This recognition from Armstrong & Associates reinforces MODE Global’s position as a trusted partner in the transportation and logistics sector.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

