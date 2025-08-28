WISeKey’s WISeSat Subsidiary Expand its Ground Segment Network in Switzerland



Lausanne, Switzerland – August 28, 2025 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary WISeSat AG, which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, has successfully installed its third ground station, located near Ecublens, in the Lausanne region of Switzerland. This new antenna will serve as a control base for the management and direction of IoT satellites, further strengthening WISeSat’s global ground infrastructure.

This installation builds on the deployment of WISeSat’s European antenna in La Línea de la Concepción, Spain, where the municipality is collaborating with WISeKey to establish the LLG 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence in Gibraltar. Together, these ground stations form a robust backbone for satellite connectivity and IoT innovation across Europe.

This new ground station positions the Lausanne region as a critical hub for the deployment, control, and communication of IoT satellites. It will play a central role in supporting WISeSat’s constellation of satellites, developed by WISeKey, to provide dedicated and secure IoT connectivity anywhere on Earth using picosatellites and low-power sensors.

“This installation marks another milestone in building a secure and independent IoT satellite infrastructure in Europe,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO and founder at WISeKey. “By partnering with the Space Campus at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, multidisciplinary hub dedicated to advancing space technologies, research, and innovation, we are strengthening collaboration across academia, startups, industry, and government. This unique ecosystem, anchored within one of Europe’s leading technical universities, is driving forward cutting-edge projects in satellite systems, space communications.”

WISeSat delivers a highly reliable IoT connectivity solution that ensures secure communications for critical applications, from smart cities and agriculture to logistics, energy, and environmental monitoring. By expanding its network of ground stations, WISeSat is laying the foundation for a fully European-controlled and operated satellite connectivity system aligned with Europe’s strategic digital and space independence goals.

