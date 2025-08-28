Cohort V graduates from the Boeing | TMCF Scholar Program

Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) scholars recently graduated from the Boeing | TMCF Scholar Program at a ceremony held in St. Louis.

The program provides an exceptional career opportunity and scholarship for outstanding students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), in partnership with TMCF and The Boeing Company.

Mikaylah Pratt, a mechanical engineering major at Alabama A&M University, had a meaningful experience in the program.

“It’s been a blessing, with this and other TMCF scholarships I did not have to pay for school after my freshman year,” Pratt said. “I am a living testimony: when people ask me questions about my experience it’s literally a book.”

Pratt recently accepted a full-time position with Boeing as a quality engineer in Philadelphia. She reflected on her journey during the ceremony.

“I was just a fourth grader 12 years ago who dreamed about going to college,” Pratt said. “Now I’m a first-generation college graduate.”

Josiah Charles, a supply chain management major at Morgan State University, also received a full-time job offer at Boeing. He’ll be working in Charleston, South Carolina.

Charles said he wasn’t sure he would be accepted into the program when he applied.

“I saw how many people were in the informational Zoom and I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I’ve got this one,’” Charles said. “I prayed that day and I said, ‘Lord, let your will be done’ and look where I’m at today. I’m really, really grateful that I took the chance, believed in myself and applied.”

Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, spoke to the graduates, as well.

“You’re not in this room by accident,” Dr. Williams said. “You have skills, you have knowledge and you have things that people and companies need. No one passed out any free passes to anyone in this room. You’ve all earned the right to be in this room.”

Dr. Williams also expressed his appreciation for Boeing’s partnership.

“We are so grateful for a partner like Boeing,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for bold and confident organizations and companies and Fortune 500 companies saying, ‘Yes, we want talent. More specifically, we want talent who are Thurgood Marshal College Fund scholars.’”

Kristin Leek, Senior Manager of University Relations at Boeing, expressed pride in the cohort.

“I’m very proud of cohort 5 and the journeys you have gone on, each of you, over the last few years here at Boeing,” Leek said. “It’s been an honor to help to lead and help bring the vision of this program to life over the last few years.”

Dr. Williams also offered parting advice to the graduates to close the ceremony.

“Mikaylah, when she got up and made her remarks, she spoke her vision for herself,” Dr. Williams said. “She said when she was in the fourth grade she wanted to go to college and wanted to do an internship. She spoke that into existence. You speak what you want to happen for you and it can happen.”

The complete cohort of graduates include:

