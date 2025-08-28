FanDuel Sports Network and VSiN Partner to Bring Sports Betting Content to Fans Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, announced today it has entered into a content distribution agreement with FanDuel Sports Network, owned and operated by Main Street Sports Group, that will deliver credible and actionable sports betting information to sports fans throughout the U.S. The nation’s leading provider of local sports, FanDuel Sports Network, will air and stream “VSiN By the Books” weekday mornings from 7 to 10 a.m. ET.

“We’re thrilled to bring VSiN’s unique sports betting content to the passionate fans that watch their favorite local teams play on FanDuel Sports Network,” said Steve Cohen, EVP of Talent and Programming. “This latest expansion of our distribution footprint helps cement VSiN’s position as the leading creator of sports betting content anywhere.”

Hosted by media veteran Dave Ross and former Major League pitcher Jensen Lewis, “VSiN By the Books” delivers informative and entertaining sports talk that blends actionable sports betting information with humor and legendary stories. The morning show breaks down the biggest stories in sports betting from the night before and previews the day’s action. The show’s line-up of guests introduces an entertaining cast of characters to talk about the sports betting menu of the day, including professional gamblers, sportsbook insiders, pro athletes, and local sports media experts from around the country.

“At FanDuel Sports Network, everything starts with the local sports fan,” said Norby Williamson, President of Programming and Production, Main Street Sports Group. “Partnering with VSiN allows us to deliver smart, entertaining betting insights tied to the teams and games our audiences care about most.”

Beginning today, “VSiN By the Books” will air Monday through Friday on the FanDuel Sports Network app and across nine FanDuel Sports Network regions, including FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin.

Before joining the desk at VSiN, Ross was at Stadium in Chicago where he hosted multiple NFL, MLB and UFC shows for the multi-platform sports network. Previously, he spent 18 years at FOX 5 in Washington DC, covering each of the city’s professional sports teams.

Lewis is a former Major League Baseball relief pitcher who spent nine seasons on the mound. Most recently, he served as a television analyst for the Cleveland Guardians and has been a regular host on Newsradio WTAM 1100 in northeast Ohio, 97.1 The Fan WBNS in Columbus. Lewis will continue making regular national appearances on MLB Network, host shows for SiriusXM/MLB Network Radio and expand his work as a college baseball analyst for ESPN.

VSiN empowers sports fans and bettors with the news, analysis, and insights they need to make informed wagering decisions, with 24/7 coverage, including 18+ hours of live linear sports content each day. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting and fantasy experts, as well as legendary book makers, VSiN’s goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they are sharp bettors or brand new to sports betting. VSiN’s exclusive content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and more.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group owns FanDuel Sports Network, the nation's leading multiplatform provider of local sports, offering fans widescale availability and optionality to view their local teams. FanDuel Sports Network serves as the local media partner and home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams and produces over 3,000 live sports events year-round. Main Street Sports Group harnesses its powerful partnerships, in-house direct-to-consumer streaming product and innovative strategies to reach audiences and deliver programming seamlessly across streaming platforms, connected devices and leading pay TV providers.

Its 15 owned-and-operated networks include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and VSiN.com/Podcasts .

VSiN’s newsroom studios are located in the sportsbooks at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and Circa Sports at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin, KY.

