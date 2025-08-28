Victory+ Teams Up with Gray Media to Bring Dallas Stars NHL Games to Outer Markets

DALLAS and ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- … Victory+™ and Gray Media are partnering to simulcast 17 Dallas Stars NHL games for fans in 15 television markets across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, providing more options to access the team’s action in key outer markets. This new package ensures that passionate hockey fans outside of Texas major metropolitan areas have additional opportunities to watch the Stars during the 2025-26 season.

The broadcasts will serve the following Gray television markets:

Texas: Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Sherman-Ada, Tyler-Longview, Waco-Bryan-College Station, Odessa, Laredo Arkansas: Jonesboro Louisiana: Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport

These 17 games will include a mix of regular-season and pre-season matchups, bringing high-quality hockey content to fans. The game schedule will be announced at a later date. This effort builds on the Victory+ commitment to expanding access to premium sports content.

“Our commitment to reducing barriers and reaching more fans in communities is at the core of our work and this deal with Gray Media allows us to further that commitment,” said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC, parent company of Victory+. “These additional games give fans more ways to follow the Stars and be part of the excitement this season.”

“We are excited to partner with Victory+ to bring these games free, over-the-air to fans across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana,” said Collin Gaston, Senior Managing Vice President for Gray Media. “These stations have been bringing fans live NBA, WNBA, and MLB action, and we know viewers will love also having the NHL’s Stars.”

This new agreement will ensure fans can watch games on Victory+ and beyond while reinforcing its mission to make Dallas Stars games accessible to as many fans as possible, offering convenient viewing options across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming™ delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+™, Victory+™ and Safe Exchange™. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc X: https://twitter.com/AParentMediaCo Media Contact: media@aparentmedia.com

About Gray Media

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Contact:



Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #