Insulin Delivery System Market Size Projects USD 38.09 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulin delivery systems market size was estimated at USD 17.77 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to about USD 38.09 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92%, according to research by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and demand for technologically advanced devices like pumps, wearable devices, and insulin pumps.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5346

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the insulin delivery system market in 2023.

Asia Pacific’s insulin delivery system market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the insulin pen segment held the dominant share of the insulin delivery system market in 2023.

By product, the insulin pump segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the insulin delivery system market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the home care segment led the insulin delivery system market in 2023.

By end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the insulin delivery system market during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Insulin delivery systems are designed to help people manage diabetes, a chronic condition that requires ongoing management. These systems ensure that individuals with diabetes can easily administer insulin to maintain their blood sugar levels. The demand for these systems has increased significantly in recent years, driven by the growing population and unhealthy lifestyles that have led to a large number of people with diabetes or at risk of developing it. As the number of cases continues to rise, key market players must develop more effective, affordable, and user-friendly solutions to meet the growing demand for insulin delivery systems.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Insulin Delivery System Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the rising diabetes prevalence and the resulting surge in the increased insulin management, which increases the growth of the market. The technological advancements, like innovation in products like smart insulin pens and advanced insulin pumps, which help enhance patient convenience and control, also increase the adoption, fueling the growth of the market. The growth is also driven by an increase in the use of patient-friendly devices, increased awareness, and initiatives through government policies also fuel the growth of the market.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Insulin Delivery System Market?

Dominance of Insulin Pens and Pumps:

Insulin pens and pumps are highly preferred for their user-friendliness and effectiveness, leading to increased demand and product development in these categories.



Rise of Wearable and Disposable Devices:

There is a significant and growing demand for disposable insulin delivery devices due to the rise in self-care and demand for convenient solutions.



Focus on Automation:

Automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, which use advanced algorithms to deliver insulin, are gaining popularity and are a significant area of focus for market players.



Expansion into Emerging Economies:

Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing penetration of these devices in emerging markets are opening new opportunities for market growth.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Insulin Delivery System Market?

The key challenges that hinder the growth of the market are the high cost of advanced devices, as insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors are very expensive, which also affects the adoption of the devices, hindering the growth. The consumable costs, complex regulation, market concentrations, lack of awareness, complexity and learning curve, system integration, cybersecurity, injection pen misuse, needlestick injuries, and product recalls are some of the key challenges that hinder the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Insulin Delivery System Market in 2023?

North America leads the insulin delivery system market, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread access to innovative devices, and strong reimbursement frameworks. The region’s high diabetes prevalence drives steady demand for both insulin pens and pumps. Patient education initiatives, coupled with the availability of smart, connected delivery devices, further enhance adoption. Favorable insurance policies and the presence of major medical device companies strengthen market penetration. Growing integration of digital health and remote monitoring technologies further positions North America as a key hub for innovation and adoption.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Insulin Delivery System Market In 2023?

Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly expanding region for insulin delivery systems, driven by a high diabetic population and increasing healthcare investments. Countries in the region are witnessing rising adoption of self-administration devices such as pens and pumps, supported by growing awareness and government-backed diabetes care initiatives. Affordability and accessibility remain key drivers, with domestic manufacturers contributing to market growth. Rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, and expanding healthcare infrastructure are boosting demand. Asia Pacific is positioned as one of the fastest-growing regional markets for insulin delivery solutions.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By product:

The insulin pen segment held the dominant share of the insulin delivery system market in 2023. Insulin pens are among the most widely adopted delivery devices, offering accuracy, portability, and convenience for daily insulin administration. Their design simplifies dosage and supports patient adherence compared to syringes. Advancements such as smart pens with Bluetooth tracking are boosting appeal. In both developed and emerging regions, rising diabetes prevalence drives demand. With affordability and ease of use, insulin pens remain the preferred option across diverse patient groups, reinforcing their strong presence in the insulin delivery system market globally.

The insulin pump segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the insulin delivery system market during the forecast period. Insulin pumps are gaining significant traction for their ability to provide continuous insulin infusion and closely replicate natural insulin release. They minimize the need for multiple daily injections and enable better glucose management, especially for type 1 diabetes patients. Innovations such as wearable patch pumps and integration with continuous glucose monitoring systems enhance usability. Adoption is rising steadily, driven by demand for advanced technologies and preference for automated diabetes care solutions. Insulin pumps continue to capture attention as a premium, technology-driven product in the market.

By end-use:

The home care segment led the insulin delivery system market in 2023. Home care applications are growing rapidly, supported by the increasing preference for self-administered diabetes management. Insulin pens and pumps designed for convenience allow patients to reduce hospital visits and manage their condition independently. Digital platforms and telemedicine further enhance the effectiveness of home-based solutions. Growing patient awareness and the availability of user-friendly devices are key growth factors. This segment’s expansion underscores the shift toward personalized and decentralized healthcare, making home care one of the most dynamic end-use categories in the insulin delivery system market.

The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the insulin delivery system market during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics remain crucial in insulin delivery system adoption, as they serve patients requiring accurate initiation, complex dosage adjustments, and close monitoring. These healthcare facilities also play a major role in educating patients on device usage and encouraging treatment adherence. The segment benefits from strong physician trust in technologically advanced pens and pumps. As diabetes prevalence rises, demand from hospitals and clinics continues to grow. Clinical settings are expected to retain an essential role, particularly for patients requiring supervised treatment and advanced diabetes care.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments

In August 2024, Abbott and Medtronic announced a unique global partnership to work together on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system that will connect to Medtronic's automated insulin delivery (AID) and smart insulin pen systems. The system will be built on Abbott's most cutting-edge, industry-leading FreeStyle Libre technology.

In August 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the SimpleraTM continuous glucose monitor (CGM), the company's first disposable, all-in-one CGM that is half the size of earlier Medtronic CGMs. Medtronic plc is a global pioneer in healthcare technology.

In August 2024, as the first and only AID system FDA-approved for the management of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, Insulet Corporation announced that its revolutionary Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) is now recommended for use by individuals with type 2 diabetes (those aged 18 and older) in the United States.



Insulin Delivery System Market Key Players

Novo Nordisk A/S

Medtronic

B. Braun SE

Insulet Corporation

Sanofi

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Ypsomed AG

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global catheters market was valued at USD 37.62 billion in 2024 and grew to USD 40.3 billion in 2025. It is expected to reach approximately USD 74.64 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.12% from 2025 to 2034.

The global IoT medical devices market stood at USD 82.45 billion in 2024 and rose to USD 105.54 billion in 2025. By 2034, it is projected to surge to around USD 971.27 billion, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 28% during the forecast period.

The global medical equipment maintenance market was valued at USD 46.16 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 50.8 billion in 2025. The market is projected to expand to USD 121.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.04% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. patient monitoring devices market reached USD 21.4 billion in 2024 and grew to USD 23.03 billion in 2025. It is expected to hit USD 44.68 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.64% over the forecast period.

The global oxygen concentrators market was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1.21 billion in 2025. By 2034, it is expected to reach around USD 2.05 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% from 2025 to 2034.

The global rehabilitation equipment market stood at USD 17 billion in 2024 and increased to USD 18.42 billion in 2025. The market is forecasted to reach USD 37.34 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.34% during the period.

The global medical device testing market was valued at USD 10.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 24.32 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.47% from 2025 to 2034.

The global laparoscopic instruments market reached USD 10.26 billion in 2024 and grew to USD 11.15 billion in 2025. It is expected to touch USD 23.48 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.63% over the forecast period.

The global hearing aids market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2024 and increased to USD 10.42 billion in 2025. By 2034, the market is expected to reach USD 18.74 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.74%.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Insulin Pens Reusable Insulin Pens Disposable Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps Patch Pumps Tethered Pumps

Insulin Pen Needles Standard Pen Needles Safety Pen Needles

Insulin Syringes

Other Products



By End Use

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5346

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest