Wayvia Unveils New MCP-Powered Innovations to Help Brands Unlock Smarter Commerce Intelligence

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayvia , the omnicommerce enablement leader formerly known as PriceSpider, today announced a series of new MCP-powered product innovations previewing the next wave of AI-driven commerce intelligence. These new AI-powered capabilities help brands better predict demand, optimize strategies and act quickly by unifying fragmented data.

“This isn’t just about introducing new features,” said Anthony Ferry, CEO of Wayvia. “It’s about building the intelligence infrastructure for what commerce needs next. Brands are being asked to make faster decisions across more fragmented channels, and they need a platform that keeps pace. This latest release expands access to AI-native commerce intelligence, giving brands the speed and clarity to win in a constantly evolving marketplace.”

Purpose-built as an AI-native commerce intelligence engine, Wayvia MCP eliminates the need for dashboards, SQL or manual queries by enabling natural language access to live product and market data. It is the first enterprise-grade solution to give AI agents direct, secure access to commerce data through a native implementation of the Model Context Protocol.

New & Upcoming MCP-Powered Features at a Glance:

Conversational Analytics – Enables natural language querying of commerce data, making insights accessible without dashboards or SQL.

– Enables natural language querying of commerce data, making insights accessible without dashboards or SQL. AI Shopper Agents – Deploys branded AI agents on brand.com or microsites to guide purchases and increase conversions.

– Deploys branded AI agents on brand.com or microsites to guide purchases and increase conversions. Agentic Discovery – Delivers frictionless, AI-powered product recommendations that improve visibility, relevance and basket size.

– Delivers frictionless, AI-powered product recommendations that improve visibility, relevance and basket size. Self-Service Capabilities – Gives brands instant control over product catalogs, pricing and availability.

– Gives brands instant control over product catalogs, pricing and availability. AI Basket Insights – Reveals cross-sell and bundling opportunities by analyzing items frequently purchased together, turning every transaction into actionable intelligence.

– Reveals cross-sell and bundling opportunities by analyzing items frequently purchased together, turning every transaction into actionable intelligence. Campaign Builder Workflows – Streamlines campaign tagging, benchmarking and optimization to identify what works, improve spend efficiency and measure performance with confidence.



Wayvia equips brands with the intelligence and tools to compete in a rapidly shifting commerce landscape. With shopper and retail intelligence from any channel, brands have more insight into their shoppers' behaviors while improving the path to purchase, from offsite, onsite and agentic commerce and beyond.

To learn more about Wayvia, please visit wayvia.com . For more information, including demos and beta access to new features, sign up here .

About Wayvia:

Wayvia is the global leader in omnicommerce data and brand enablement. By connecting shopper and retail intelligence across every channel, brands gain deeper insight into consumer behavior and unlock new opportunities to improve the path to purchase, whether through offsite media, onsite experiences or agentic commerce. Backed by the world’s largest network of retailer and media partnerships, Wayvia offers brands the retail intelligence to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys and enable AI solutions. For more information, please visit wayvia.com to learn more.

Media Contact For Wayvia:

SamsonPR

wayvia@samsonpr.com