Toobit Announces Shariah-Compliant Islamic Account for Muslim Traders





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the development of a new Shariah-compliant Islamic Account, designed to provide Muslim traders with a platform that aligns with the principles of Islamic finance.

The Toobit Islamic Account will adhere to core tenets of Islamic finance, ensuring a secure and transparent trading environment. Key features will include:

Riba-free transactions: The account will be structured to have no interest-based gains or payments.

No leverage or speculation: It will avoid excessive risk (gharar) and disallow practices like margin and futures trading.

Asset ownership and transparency: All trades will involve direct asset transfers with full clarity and disclosure.

Ethical trading: Only Shariah-compliant cryptocurrencies will be available for trading within the account.





"For too long, a portion of the global financial market has been restricted from crypto due to the nature of traditional products," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Our Islamic Account bridges that gap, opening up new opportunities for new traders to participate in the digital asset economy."

Toobit's product and compliance teams are collaborating with Islamic finance experts to structure the account. The final product will undergo an independent review and certification.

While currently under development, the Islamic Account will support spot trading of approved cryptocurrencies with zero hidden fees. Future plans include compliant automated tools like DCA bots to support long-term investment strategies.

Toobit will provide further updates on approved tokens, launch dates, and advisory board members in the coming weeks.

This initiative addresses a growing market. The global Islamic finance market is projected to reach over $5 trillion by the end of 2025, and crypto adoption is surging in regions with large Muslim populations. This highlights a demand for financial products that cater to faith-based values.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

