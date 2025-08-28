Drone Production Revenues Booming Driven by Significant Defense Budgets and Ongoing Military Operations Worldwide

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Military Drone Market has been growing steadily in the recent past and is destined to continue in the several years to come. A recent article from Coherent Market said “that the Global Military Drone Market is expected to be valued at USD $24.37 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD $51.56 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2025 to 2032. As geopolitical tensions escalate, demand for military drones is expected to rise rapidly. High adoption of these drones for military applications like reconnaissance, surveillance, and attacks will boost market growth in the coming years… The military drone market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across a range of military applications. These include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), combat missions, and border security operations. The prospective military drone market outlook looks bright and exciting, owing to increasing geopolitical tensions. North America will likely retain its market dominance, holding a share of more than two-fifths in 2025. Asia Pacific military drone market, spearheaded by China, is expected to witness fastest growth, owing to increasing defense spending, rapid technological advancements, and favorable government policies. North America is estimated to lead the market with a share of 41.3% in 2025. Asia Pacific, holding a share of 24.6% in 2025, is projected to be the fastest growing region.” Active Companies in the drone industries include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI).

Coherent Market continued: “Rising adoption of drone technology in the defense sector due to its ability to minimize risk to personnel is acting as a catalyst boosting sales growth. Military drones have the tendency to operate in hazardous environments and perform high-risk operations with precision. Since these drones can be operated remotely, they are becoming an attractive option for defense forces. Another key growth-shaping trend is the ongoing innovation in drone technology. Companies are striving to develop drones with improved endurance and range. Many industry leaders are equipping their drones with sophisticated and precise weapon systems for targeted strikes. Usage of military drones for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions is gaining immense traction. These drones offer continuous monitoring of battlefields and border regions.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Spider Vision Sensors Expands Drone Component Manufacturing Capabilities Enabling Compliant Global Supply Chain for US Defense Customers - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces the establishment of a new component parts manufacturing facility in Taiwan. The new facility represents an important step to advancing a compliant global supply chain for the company’s US Defense-destined drones. Operated by its Taiwan-based Spider Vision Sensors (SVS) subsidiary, the facility is expected to reduce the reliance on third-party suppliers ensuring a stable, NDAA-compliant supply chain of component parts such as sensors and motors, for its ZenaDrone drones for US defense agencies and NATO use. SVS will sign a long-term lease for a 16,000 square foot manufacturing facility that it plans to have operational by year end 2025, along with expansion of the Taiwan-based team.

“Establishing a new Taiwan component manufacturing facility marks a pivotal milestone in advancing our mission to deliver vertically integrated, NDAA-compliant drone technologies at scale,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “By expanding Spider Vision Sensor’s production capacity, we are increasing our capability to have ZenaDrone’s drones meet the most rigorous defense standards, including Green and Blue UAS certifications. This investment also positions us to respond rapidly to rising demand from the US Defense Department and NATO allies, while enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening supply chain resilience, and cementing our leadership in drone innovation.”

The Taiwan SVS facility will manufacture critical components, including PCB boards, motors, cameras, and sensors. Taiwan was selected for its position as a leading electrical and technology hub in Asia, providing advanced expertise and infrastructure for high-precision electronics manufacturing. The facility will also support compliance with US and NATO standards, including Green and Blue UAS certification, ensuring that components meet those rigorous quality and security requirements. The facility will support the ramp-up in production for ZenaDrone’s drone models—ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square and the IQ Nano. Components produced in Taiwan will be assembled into drones at ZenaDrone’s facilities in Arizona and Sharjah, UAE, maintaining high-quality standards and end-to-end operational control.

ZenaTech plans to move into the facility by the end of this year and will be initiating discussions with machinery suppliers in the upcoming weeks to acquire and install production equipment, while completing all necessary registrations, safety, and government approvals to ensure full operational readiness. The facility will be staffed by approximately 30–40 personnel, including a factory manager, technicians, engineers, and R&D staff, forming a multidisciplinary team. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced their official distributor in Colombia, eCompass S.A., has become the first company certified by the Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia (CAA) to provide advanced operations training for the eBee VISION fixed wing drone.

This certification enables eBee VISION operators to undergo rapid, advanced training in high-level operations, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and night flights, critical for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The CAA certification will ensure users can leverage the advanced eBee VISION drone’s capabilities to their fullest extent, delivering next-level solutions for security, monitoring, and data collection in complex environments near-term.

Amazon Prime Air, an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) company, showcased its MK30 drones on August 13th as part of the company’s plans to offer drone delivery service to parts of the Kansas City area by the end of 2025.

The company announced plans in April to develop an Amazon Drone Delivery site at its warehouse near Interstate 49 and Missouri Highway 150 in south Kansas City, Missouri.

About a month later, details emerged about a second drone delivery site that would be located at Amazon’s existing warehouse at 6925 Riverview Ave., in Kansas City, Kansas.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, recently announced the launch of its newest division, Blue Ops, Inc., focused on developing a family of battle-tested USV weapons systems that meet the rapidly evolving demands of the modern battlefield. Barry Hinckley, a third-generation marine industry veteran and entrepreneur, has been appointed President of the new division.

Red Cat’s formation of Blue Ops formalizes the company’s previous announcement that it was entering the maritime autonomy market with a line of battle-tested USVs. This new division underscores Red Cat’s strategy to expand its Family of Systems and evolve into an all-domain defense company. Blue Ops will sit alongside Red Cat’s existing divisions, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, with the mission to design, build, and deploy modular USVs to support multi-domain missions across military and security applications.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, has recently announced a new collaboration with Montana State University (“MSU”) to advance quantum computing research and innovation. Today marks the grand opening of QCORE, MSU’s new research and innovation center dedicated to quantum and photonic systems integration. MSU is the first academic institution with an on-premises Rigetti quantum computer. QCORE features a 9-qubit Novera™ QPU, which will be used by researchers to advance quantum computing R&D.

“We congratulate MSU on this exciting milestone and look forward to supporting Montana’s vibrant quantum computing ecosystem. Hands-on access to quantum computing technology is key for not only quantum computing research, but also for workforce development and education. Rigetti is proud to support QCORE, and we look forward to growing Montana’s quantum capabilities together,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

