ABC Fitness Expands Integration Between ABC Glofox and ABC Trainerize Enabling Studios to Scale Digital Coaching and Boost Member Engagement

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading technology provider for fitness businesses worldwide, today announced the expansion of its ABC Glofox × ABC Trainerize integration, a key step in the company’s strategy to deliver a single, connected platform for fitness businesses.

The deeper integration reinforces ABC Fitness’ commitment to building a robust connected ecosystem in fitness technology and helping fitness businesses accelerate growth through integrated software solutions.

The upgrade unites ABC Glofox’s industry-leading member management system with ABC Trainerize’s digital coaching and member engagement capabilities, enabling gyms, studios, and boutique operators to run their businesses more efficiently, expand digital programs and services, and create a seamless member experience across both in-studio and digital touchpoints.

With the addition of new features such as real-time member syncing, automated product delivery, and appointment integration, the joint solution reflects ABC Fitness’ broader strategy of delivering enterprise-grade technology tailored to the diverse needs of fitness businesses worldwide.

“Fitness businesses everywhere are navigating growing member expectations for flexibility, personalization, and hybrid experiences combining fitness, nutrition and wellness,” said Conor O’Loughlin, Chief Revenue Officer, ABC Fitness. “By further connecting ABC Glofox and ABC Trainerize, we’re helping studios deliver on those expectations at scale. This deeper integration reflects our broader commitment to unifying ABC Fitness’ product suite and providing operators with the infrastructure to thrive in a fast-changing market.”

More than 30,000 gyms and studios worldwide, one of the largest portfolios in the industry, rely on ABC Fitness products to power the fitness journeys of over 40 million members each month. With ABC Glofox supporting boutique studios in 100+ countries and ABC Trainerize connecting over 650,000 coaches and clients globally, this integration has a truly global impact. By combining end-to-end member management, coaching, payments and insights, ABC Fitness is uniquely positioned to set the standard for globally, integrated fitness technology.

Studios using ABC Trainerize for digital coaching and programming report three times member engagement and up to 20% growth month-over-month. Gyms and studios leveraging both ABC Glofox and ABC Trainerize together have seen faster onboarding and growth in fitness and wellness coaching revenue streams.

This launch underscores ABC Fitness’ ongoing investment in unifying its global product portfolio, ensuring fitness businesses of all sizes have the technology, data, and insights they need to deliver best-in-class member experiences and achieve sustainable growth.

Learn more about the ABC Glofox and ABC Trainerize integration.





