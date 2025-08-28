INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against LifeMD, Inc. (“LifeMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD’s competitive position and (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD’s 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD’s RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about LifeMD’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of LifeMD between May 7, 2025 and August 5, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/lifemd/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 27, 2025.

