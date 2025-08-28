Huge Labor Day Weekend Event: Galveston Island Wine Festival Starts Friday at Moody Gardens

Galveston, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Galveston Island Wine Festival returns to Moody Gardens Aug. 29-31 with its largest event lineup yet and a major new bonus for attendees. In addition to tasting more than 100 wines from dozens of wineries, festivalgoers will also receive complimentary access to nightly concerts during the Texas Music Festival, a benefit event supporting Hill Country flood recovery efforts.

Presented by Yaga’s Entertainment and Moody Gardens, the Galveston Island Wine Festival has become a signature Labor Day weekend celebration on the Gulf Coast. This year’s expanded schedule features 27 experiences over three days, including chef-led tastings, brunch events, live entertainment and a grand finale performance by Grammy Award-winning country artist Suzy Bogguss.

All wine festival tickets and hotel packages include free admission to the Texas Music Festival, a three-night concert series held inside the Moody Gardens Convention Center. Friday’s lineup includes The Wilder Blue, Dale Watson and Jake Penrod. Saturday features William Beckmann, Gary P. Nunn and a return by Penrod. On Sunday, guests can enjoy performances by Cory Morrow, Silverada, Kat Hasty, The Derailers and Pauline Reese.

Among the most anticipated wine festival events is the White Linen Seafood Extravaganza on Friday evening. This walk-around tasting will showcase top regional chefs presenting seafood dishes paired with fine wines. Saturday’s signature event, Penguins & Pinot, offers guests the chance to sip wine and spirits alongside marine animals in the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid. Other highlights include Wine’d Down After Hours with live music and cocktails, morning yoga and mimosa pairings, and a classic car auction with waived bidder fees for festival guests.

Sunday closes with a wine-paired dinner at Shearn’s Seafood & Prime Steaks followed by the grand finale concert with Bogguss, whose passion for music and food brings a unique note to the weekend’s close.

This year’s culinary talent features a standout lineup of chefs from across Texas and the Gulf Coast. Featured participants include Paul Miller of GR8 Plate Hospitality; Chef Dominick Lee of Augustine’s in Houston; Chef James Lundy of The Union Kitchen and Passerella; Executive Chef Chris Lopez of BLVD. Seafood; Executive Chef Bobby Lee Ross of Shearn’s Seafood & Prime Steaks; Chef William Pickavance of Yaga’s Café; Executive Chef/Owner Edgardo “Rico” Caminos of Riondo’s Ristorante; Chef Joe Cervantez of Fish Company Taco; Executive Sous Chef Aaron Sekula of Moody Gardens; Executive Pastry Chef Kristy Riley of Moody Gardens; and Andres Castaneda of Moody Gardens.

Several hotel packages are still available and offer bundled experiences for one, two or all three days of the festival. While early bird rates have ended, booking a package remains the best way to enjoy multiple events and access the music festival each night. Individual tickets for select events are also on sale.

For tickets, hotel packages and a full schedule, visit moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.