Press release – No. 12 / 2025

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences in September 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, August 28, 2025 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2025.

Jefferies Swiss Healthcare Summit 2025, September 3 in Zürich

Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 3.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, September 3-5 in New York

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer will host investor meetings on Thursday, September 4 and participate in a fireside chat at 8:00am EDT (14:00pm CET).

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=18684721&checkCompany=1&checkEmail=1&checkName=1. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/.

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 3-5 in Boston

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer will host investor meetings on Friday, September 5 and participate in a fireside chat at 8:45am EDT (14:45pm CET). The fireside chat will not be webcast.

Morgan Stanley Annual Healthcare Conference, September 8-10 in New York

Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 10.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, September 23-25 in London

David Kendall, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 24, and Thursday, September 25, and give a presentation at 10:45am UKT (11:45am CET) on Thursday, September 25.

A link to the audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ in the coming weeks, where replays of all webcasts are also archived.

KBC Securities Life Sciences Conference, September 25 in Brussels

Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Thursday, September 25.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com