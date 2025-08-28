Press release – No. 12 / 2025
Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences in September 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark, August 28, 2025 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2025.
- Jefferies Swiss Healthcare Summit 2025, September 3 in Zürich
Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 3.
- Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, September 3-5 in New York
Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer will host investor meetings on Thursday, September 4 and participate in a fireside chat at 8:00am EDT (14:00pm CET).
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=18684721&checkCompany=1&checkEmail=1&checkName=1. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/.
- 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 3-5 in Boston
Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer will host investor meetings on Friday, September 5 and participate in a fireside chat at 8:45am EDT (14:45pm CET). The fireside chat will not be webcast.
- Morgan Stanley Annual Healthcare Conference, September 8-10 in New York
Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 10.
- Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, September 23-25 in London
David Kendall, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 24, and Thursday, September 25, and give a presentation at 10:45am UKT (11:45am CET) on Thursday, September 25.
A link to the audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ in the coming weeks, where replays of all webcasts are also archived.
- KBC Securities Life Sciences Conference, September 25 in Brussels
Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Thursday, September 25.
About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.
Contacts
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: alange@zealandpharma.com
Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com
Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com