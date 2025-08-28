Genetic Material Market Size, Trends and Top Companies (2025 – 2034 Forecast Period)

Ottawa, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The genetic material market size is poised for significant growth from 2025 to 2034, fueled by advancements in gene therapies, personalized medicine, and biopharmaceutical research. As well as a rise in demand for genomic data, CRISPR-based gene editing, and synthetic biology applications are driving market expansion, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

North America led the genetic material market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

By type, the DNA segment captured a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By type, the RNA segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the upcoming years.

By application, the genomics segment dominated the genetic material market in 2024.

By application, the drug discovery segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By end-user, the pharmaceuticals segment was dominant in the market and is expected to register a significant expansion during 2025-2034.



Market Overview & Potential

The genetic material market comprises the substance that gives hereditary information, with DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) being the crucial genetic material for most life, and RNA (ribonucleic acid) serving as genetic material in some viruses. As well as they are also further used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases through gene therapy, customized medicine, and drug discovery. Ongoing advancements in gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR, and optimizations in DNA sequencing are widely influencing their greater adoption in numerous areas.

Whereas the genetic code expansion (GCE) is a technology that enables the site-specific incorporation of non-standard amino acids into proteins. This further assists in protein engineering and has other uses in developing new drugs, vaccines, and novel diagnostic tools.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Genetic Material Market?

The widespread application of genetic materials in a greater need for diagnostic tools and therapies in the increasing instances of inherited genetic disorders and viral diseases is fueling the overall genetic material market. Alongside, continuous collaborations among academic institutions, biotechnology firms, and healthcare organizations are expanding the pool of expertise, resources, and knowledge, transforming the development and commercialization of new genetic technologies and products.

What are the Key Trends in the Genetic Material Market?

In 2025, an immense expansion of the novel genetic techniques is propelled by a wider R&D investment in these developments are majorly impacting their complete adoption around the world.

In May 2025, HAYA Therapeutics, SA, a biotechnology company, raised $65 million in series A funding to deliver precision RNA-guided medicines for chronic and age-related diseases.

In January 2025, DNA sequencing company Illumina and Regeneron invested $139.5 million in Truveta to develop the largest genetic database.

In December 2024, D2R secured a new round of funding, investing $1.5 million to advance research in RNA therapeutics and to assist McGill Centres and Institutes.



What is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

In 2025, the genetic material market will have several factors that limit its access around the world, such as the involvement of complex, customized manufacturing processes. This further makes it difficult to scale from laboratory to commercial production. Alongside a shortage of quantity, quality, and variety in genetic samples for research can create a hurdle in progress, mainly in the study of complex conditions that consist of multiple genes or unknown mutations.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held the dominating share of the genetic material market. Across this region, accelerating DNA and RNA banking, especially in the U.S., is boosting focus on clinical research and drug discovery applications. Revolutionary advances and the adoption of molecular diagnostics in North America are promoted by a strong healthcare infrastructure and regulatory backing. As well as this region’s market, it serves as a global hub for genetic research, with consistent efforts to optimize genetic technologies and their applications. Besides this, in Canada, a broad range of animal genetics and gene therapy research, with excellent academic and government support, is also influencing the overall market expansion.For instance,

In August 2025, Skyhawk Therapeutics collaborated with Merck KGaA, focusing on the discovery of novel RNA-targeting small molecules for neurological disorders with high unmet need.

In February 2025, Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, and PATHOMIQ, Inc., entered into a strategic partnership for Myriad to exclusively license PATHOMIQ_PRAD, PATHOMIQ’s AI technology platform for prostate cancer, in the United States.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the genetic material market. In China and India, an escalating population is fueling the expansion of healthcare sectors, which are highly adopting advanced genetic approaches, including genetic material. However, other ASAP countries, such as Japan and Australia, are supporting the advancements in cell and gene therapy technologies. Whereas in Singapore, the government initiatives are emphasizing the mapping of genomes of 10,000 Singaporeans to expand healthcare and personalized medicine.

For this market,

In May 2025, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, received approval for ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) under the conditional and time-limited approval pathway in Japan.

In December 2024, SCG Cell Therapy partnered with A*STAR to boost RNA-based therapeutic development in Singapore.

Segmental Insights

By type analysis

How did the DNA Segment Lead the Genetic Material Market in 2024?

The DNA segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. DNA has widespread applications in different domains, especially in the medical sector. In this sector, DNA testing supports in detecting inherited diseases early, tracing disease outbreaks, and profiling individuals for ancestry or paternity. Additionally, currently rising DNA technology enables the generation of transgenic plants and animals with enhanced traits, like enhanced nutritional content, resistance to pests and diseases, and increased agricultural yields. Apart from this, continuous developments in DNA sequencing and gene synthesis are increasingly impacting the overall market growth.

Whereas the RNA segment will register rapid expansion during the forecast period. The segment is driven by a wider transformation of treatments by utilizing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), RNA interference (RNAi), and mRNA itself in targeting diseases, such as genetic disorders, cancer, and viral infections. In addition, other approaches, including engineered RNA nanostructures, are being developed for more accurate and targeted drug delivery systems, with accelerated therapeutic efficacy and reduced side effects. Moreover, synthetic RNA molecules are being designed for diagnostic devices by enabling the sensing and detection of various biological markers.

By application analysis

Why did the Genomic Segment Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the genomics segment registered dominance in the genetic material market. The broader application of genomics in cancer detection, the development of targeted treatments, and integration with digital health platforms are highly propelling the overall segment development. A vast population is researching genomic sequencing coupled with sequencing of an individual's genetic makeup, in which doctors can personalize treatment plans, detect genetic variations associated with diseases, and further study in pharmacogenomics.

And, the drug discovery segment is predicted to witness significant expansion in the coming era. For the target detection, vast genetic data from human genetic studies, like Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS), are incorporated to identify genes and proteins connected with diseases, serving as potential drug targets. The combination of DNA and combinatorial chemistry is emerging in the development of massive libraries of drug compounds (up to trillions). Alongside, the utilization of major AI models is assisting in the human DNA and protein sequences to recognize biological language, notably expanding the identification of potential drug targets and lead compounds.

By end-user analysis

What Made the Pharmaceuticals Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for a major share of the market and will expand notably during 2025-2034 in the genetic material market. The segment is driven by phenomenal approaches in targeted drug delivery, as well as the application of recombinant DNA technology to engineer organisms, like E. coli bacteria. This further incorporates into producing complex proteins, especially insulin and human growth hormone, which were previously difficult to synthesize. In the case of vaccine development, genetic engineering contributes its activity to establish safer, cost-effective, and more effective vaccines by employing only parts of a virus (like its outer shell) instead of the whole.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Bionova Scientific launched a Texas pDNA facility to boost cell and gene therapy capabilities.

In May 2025, Danforth Technology Center launched gene-editing startup Spearhead Bio to solve ‘a major obstacle with CRISPR’.

In March 2025, 23andMe unveiled a new homocysteine (MTHFR-related) genetic report and accompanying lab test.



Genetic Material Market Key Players

Abbott Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Danaher.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Novartis AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Empire Genomics, LLC.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

PerkinElmer Genomics

Sysmex Corporation



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

DNA

RNA

Genes

Chromosomes

By Application

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Proteomics

Bioinformatics

Synthetic Biology

Others

By End User

Pharmaceuticals

Medicines

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





