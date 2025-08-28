DeLorean AI’s Renal Platform Reduces Hospitalizations by 18 Percent, Points to Billions in Potential U.S. Savings





New white paper shows real-world AI deployment helped dialysis clinics improve adherence, prevent hospital stays, and unlock scalable cost savings

MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new white paper from DeLorean AI shows that predictive artificial intelligence is not only cutting hospitalizations but could save the U.S. healthcare system billions. In a three-month rollout across 13 dialysis clinics, the company’s Renal platform reduced hospitalizations by 18 percent, prevented 80 missed treatments, and significantly lowered patient risk. With value-based care now the norm and margins razor-thin, the study points to a scalable way for providers to protect revenue, improve outcomes, and avoid the most expensive and dangerous episodes in kidney care.

With more than 800,000 dialysis patients in the United States and hospitalization rates averaging 5 percent, these results point to a potential $2.65 billion in savings annually if implemented at scale. The study also found a 48 percent improvement in hospital avoidance, a 52 percent reduction in high-risk patients, and financial gains that exceeded initial projections. Participating clinics generated more than $181,000 in additional revenue from care measures and preserved over $22,000 through improved medical adherence.

“Renal AI has transformed our approach to dialysis management, leading to better patient outcomes and cost savings,” said Chris Lutz , Head of Revenue at Constellation Kidney Group.

The Renal AI platform delivers 90-day forecasts for hospitalization risk among patients with kidney failure and chronic kidney disease. It identifies likely causes, such as infection, cardiovascular events, and vascular access complications, allowing care teams to prioritize interventions before complications occur. The platform integrates into existing clinical workflows and does not require additional infrastructure or staff.

“Our AI platform does not just identify patients at risk, it explains why and when an event might happen,” said Dr. Severence MacLaughlin , CEO and Founder of DeLoreanAI. “That kind of detailed insight equips clinicians to stay ahead of serious complications and deliver better patient outcomes at lower cost. No one else is delivering this level of predictive care. We’re enabling the future of healthcare today, giving patients and their loved ones more time, more certainty, and yes, more hugs.”

Unlike many AI tools developed for large health systems, DeLorean AI is designed to work seamlessly in small and mid-sized clinics. The deployment demonstrates that predictive technology can be adopted quickly by community providers and begin delivering clinical and operational benefits within weeks.

As value-based care continues to shape reimbursement and performance benchmarks, the results of this study point to a scalable model for improving kidney care outcomes while reducing costs. By making predictive insights accessible to clinics of all sizes, DeLorean AI supports earlier interventions, stronger care coordination, and a more sustainable path forward for dialysis providers.

About DeLorean AI:

DeLorean AI is a Palm Beach-based healthtech company pioneering predictive artificial intelligence for chronic and acute disease detection. Founded by Dr. Severence MacLaughlin, DeLorean AI develops clinically validated tools that empower healthcare providers to identify at-risk patients earlier, recommend optimal interventions, and dramatically improve outcomes. The company’s platform focuses on key disease areas including cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, COPD, and depression. With seven patents and a proprietary model trained on over 80 million patient records, DeLorean AI delivers real-time risk stratification, suggested clinical actions, and future-state predictions, reducing costs and extending lives. As it expands from B2B partnerships to direct-to-patient engagement, DeLorean AI is redefining what’s possible in proactive, data-driven healthcare.

Contact:

Carolina Arguelles

inquiries@deloreanai.com



Media contact:

Chloe Smart

cs@omnipublic.global

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Florida Innovation. Statements, views, and opinions are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. This material is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical, financial, or investment advice. Readers should consult qualified professionals before making decisions. GlobeNewswire does not endorse or assume responsibility for this content.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d743ca61-c47b-41ca-9c40-a290a73d36af