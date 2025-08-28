Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

28 August 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC 
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 28 August 2025 the Company purchased 811,830 ordinary shares at a price of 32.80 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 371,865,639 ordinary shares of one pence each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 371,865,639.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525


LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


