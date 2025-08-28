VAISALA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28.8.2025 Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 28.8.2025 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 28.8.2025 Bourse trade Buy Share VAIAS Amount 4 000 Shares Average price/ share 46,5670 EUR Total cost 186 268,00 EUR Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 154 300 shares including the shares repurchased on 28.8.2025 The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. On behalf of Vaisala Corporation Nordea Bank Oyj Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

More information:

Niina Ala-Luopa

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com





Attachment