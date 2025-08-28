Huhtamäki Oyj has priced EUR 300 million of notes under its EMTN Programme

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 28.8.2025 AT 18:40 (EEST)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Huhtamäki Oyj has priced EUR 300 million of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme on August 28, 2025 to be issued on September 4, 2025. The 6-year Notes will mature on September 4, 2031 and bear interest at the rate of 3.50 per cent per annum.

The Notes were allocated to approximately 90 investors. Huhtamäki Oyj will apply for the listing of the Notes on the official list of Euronext Dublin and to trading on Euronext Dublin's regulated market. Huhtamäki Oyj will use the net proceeds from the issue of the Notes for refinancing of existing indebtedness, including financing the tender offers for its outstanding EUR 175 million 1.125% Notes due November 20, 2026 (ISIN: FI4000410915) and its outstanding EUR 500 million 4.250% Notes due June 9, 2027 (ISIN: FI4000523550) announced on August 25, 2025, and general corporate purposes of the Group, which may include the repayment of existing facilities granted by some or all of the Joint Lead Managers.

BNP PARIBAS, J.P. Morgan SE, OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications





About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18,000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki’s net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.

