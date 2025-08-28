Trustible and Carahsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI Governance Platform to Government Agencies

ARLINGTON, Va. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustible, a leader in AI governance, risk and compliance, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Trustible’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s comprehensive AI governance platform and its portfolio of IT solution offerings available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“As Public Sector agencies increasingly leverage AI to transform operations and citizen service delivery, the demand for rigorous AI governance to help them responsibly accelerate AI adoption has never been greater,” said Gerald Kierce, CEO & Co-Founder of Trustible. “Our partnership with Carahsoft significantly expands our reach, enabling international, Federal, State and Local agencies to procure and deploy responsible, secure and transparent AI solutions through proven contracting channels.”

“Trustible’s purpose-built AI governance platform is a critical addition to our portfolio,” said Edward Walinsky, who manages AI and Machine Learning Solutions at Carahsoft. “In this transformational and rapidly evolving period of AI adoption, the need to reduce compliance burdens, mitigate AI risk and bolster transparency, is crucial to support a vast array of mission needs and regulatory requirements. We look forward to working with Trustible and our reseller partners to expand agencies’ access to this platform and help them implement responsible AI practices while maintaining operational efficiency and mission readiness.”

Today, Trustible supports customers across regulated enterprises and Public Sector agencies, including Fortune 500, multinational and critical infrastructure organizations. Trustible enables agencies to operationalize AI governance on day one, from intake workflows to risk assessments, to AI software supply chain monitoring, all driven by automation and embedded sector expertise that make AI governance possible.

Trustible also helps agencies remain compliant with emerging and existing AI regulations and standards domestically and internationally, such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. Trustible’s expertise spans AI policy experts, former regulators, lawyers and technologists who understand the delicate balance between innovation and governance. This combination provides agencies with a consolidated view of their AI footprint, uses, risks and mitigations, cutting down the time to operationalize new AI use cases from weeks or days to hours.

Trustible’s platform provides significant value to Public Sector organizations, including:

Complete AI asset visibility through a centralized AI inventory, consolidating all AI use cases, models, data sources, vendors, and soon, agents.

Structured risk oversight through integrated and automated workflows to identify, quantify and mitigate potential types of risk.

Automated regulatory compliance mapping, aligning seamlessly with frameworks such as NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001 and the EU AI Act.

Robust governance workflow and collaboration tools, enabling effective management of AI processes and alignment among stakeholders.

Real-time performance monitoring dashboards for proactive governance oversight.



Trustible’s AI governance solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or trustible@carahsoft.com.

About Trustible

Trustible provides commercial and government customers with an actionable AI governance platform that simplifies compliance, streamlines risk assessments, and accelerates responsible adoption of artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Trustible is backed by leading investors and is growing rapidly across public and private sectors. Visit https://www.trustible.ai/.

Contact

Tanner Bokor

(703) 307-9572

tanner@trustible.ai

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com