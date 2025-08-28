This AI DeFi Presale Is Gaining Traction – LYNO Still Under $0.01





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale of LYNO AI is picking up pace in a market that has many digital assets plummeting. With the current price below 0.01, LYNO currently offers one of the most interesting entry points in the world of groundbreaking AI-based DeFi. Initial users will take the advantage of a special presale period called Early Bird, where the tokens will be sold at a price of $0.050, which is well below the end target price of $0.100.

Early Bird Stage Sparks Massive Interest and Funding

To date, LYNO has made a presale of 350,705 tokens, and has collected a total of about 17,535 dollars. Investors are advised to be quick because the second wave will start with a higher price of the token at $0.055. In addition to the enticing price, the presale allows its customers the opportunity of taking part in a continuous LYNO AI Giveaway. All presale buyers who spend over 100 dollars worth of LYNO tokens will be able to participate in the giveaway and they have a chance to win 10K, divided between 10 people.

Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Arbitrage Revolutionizes DeFi





The key element of innovation is the AI-based cross-chain arbitrage platform that LYNO has been able to develop at the expense of traditional DeFi tokens that have not fared very well in a time of bearish market trends. Machine learning and using flash loans, LYNO searches over 15 blockchain networks in milliseconds to find and trade arbitration opportunities without human effort. This feature overcomes the limitation set by the actors existing in institutions, democratizing arbitrage by using highly advanced multi-layered smart-contracts that are audited by Cyberscope to be safe and to provide confidence.

Why Investors Should Act Now Before the Surge

The LYNO ecosystem is developed using the principles of real-time execution sped, independent market intelligence and community governance where token holders have a direct impact on platform choice. The Early Bird pricing stage of the presale provides an underpriced opportunity prior to the price rise as the project proceeds. Investors who want to achieve exposure to a new breed of AI powered DeFi should consider buying LYNO tokens before the market fully understands the potential of the token and the cost rises.

Summary LYNO AI Shaping the Future of Cross-chain DeFi Arbitrage

LYNO AI is positioned to transform DeFi arbitrage through its patented AI and multi-chain platform and the community-driven paradigm. It is currently running a presale, on the Early Bird stage priced at $0.050 per token, and vetted by Cyberscope. Investors will have a unique opportunity to gain access to tokens at a price well under the estimated final value of $0.100. An area of great benefit in addition to the 100K LYNO AI Giveaway is that presale buyers can be at the cutting edge of a potentially interesting DeFi project. Investors must consider an investment today before LYNO value and adoption speed up.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5311e6b5-4b47-4c30-a7c5-51f62967c474

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3949df10-2285-4bc2-a00d-a171de56297a