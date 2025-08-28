Nextensa sells its participation in Belgian REIT Retail Estates

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

Brussels, 28 August 2025, 18:30 CEST





Brussels, 28 August 2025 - Nextensa announces today that it has sold its entire 8.99% stake in the Belgian REIT Retail Estates.

The deal was completed at a price of €66.30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of €89.6 million. This represents a substantial capital gain compared to the valuation applied in Nextensa’s half-year results published on 13 August 2025 (€61.50 per share).



The transaction generates a strong inflow of cash, lowering Nextensa’s debt ratio to below 40%. This further strengthens the company’s balance sheet and financial capacity, providing additional room to invest in future development projects.

This step is fully in line with Nextensa’s long-term vision: to free up capital for reinvestment in innovative and sustainable urban development projects. This transaction is the result of a proactive investment policy and is unrelated to temporary market or sector fluctuations.



“Retail Estates has evolved in recent years into a particularly solid and successful company in its segment, with a unique track record. We are pleased to have been able to support this growth story as a shareholder for more than 25 years. With this transaction, Nextensa realises a clear capital gain and strengthens its financial base, enabling us to continue investing in sustainable urban developments that create value for the future,” said Michel Van Geyte, CEO of Nextensa.









For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed property investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (17%); its total value as at 30/06/2025 was approximately € 1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €426 M (value 30/06/2025).

Attachment