Ergodyne Launches New Hi-Vis Accessories to Help Combat Struck-By Incidents from Workday to Weekend

St. Paul, MN, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne, makers of Tenacious Work Gear®, has expanded its hi-vis line with a collection of accessories designed to help people stay seen and stay safe in high-risk, low-visibility environments.

This latest release comes at a time when “struck-by” incidents—which account for more than 15,000 injuries annually according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—remain one of the top causes of serious injury and death on the job. Low-light conditions, distracted drivers and fast-moving worksites all play a role, especially in construction, transportation and warehousing.

But Ergodyne Product Manager Kris Wolle-Wayne sees the application of Ergodyne’s latest wave of hi-vis accessories going beyond the worksite.

“On the job or on a jog… these new accessories give people easy, flexible options to boost visibility,” said Wolle-Wayne. “It doesn’t do you much good to stay safe at work only to put yourself at risk on the weekend,” she added.

The new additions include:

8100 Hi-Vis Arm/Leg Band – Comes in two sizes, S/M (14in L // 35.6cm) and L/XL (17.5in L // 44.5cm), ensuring a good fit for a range of arm and leg sizes. Ideal for workers, cyclists and runners who require both visibility and comfort during their daily activities or outdoor adventures.

8045X Hi-Vis Safety Vest – Made with lightweight and breathable mesh fabric, this high visibility vest ensures that the wearer stays cool and comfortable even during extended wear or vigorous physical activity.

8142BA Breakaway Safety Vest – X-back vests are designed to make it instantly clear whether someone is moving forward or backward, enhancing safety and awareness in dynamic environments. This hi-vis vest is compliant to the ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 Class 1 standard.

8106 Universal Hi-Vis Strap Cover – Fit backpacks, harnesses and bags with 2" ANSI-compliant high visibility reflective material paired with 1.5" reflective tape. Great for bike commuters or walkers.

8105 Universal Hi-Vis Seat Belt Cover – In-vehicle visibility for operators, drivers and mobile crews.

Ergodyne also teased bigger updates coming later this year, including new women’s-fit options designed to improve comfort and adoption across crews.

Explore the latest hi-vis accessories at ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

