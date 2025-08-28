PruittHealth Expands Commitment to Senior Care with Acquisition in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PruittHealth, a family-owned and Georgia-based provider in post-acute health care and senior services, announced today its continued expansion into Warner Robins with the acquisition of The Lodge of Warner Robins. This is the third skilled nursing center purchased from industry leader Debbie Meade and her family-owned organization Health Management, which is also Georgia-based and family owned.

“It’s an incredible honor to carry forward the legacy that Debbie Meade built with such dedication and heart,” said Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. “As a fellow family-owned organization, we understand the deep responsibility that comes with caring for these communities. We are committed to preserving the culture of excellence she fostered and ensuring that every patient continues to receive the personalized, compassionate care they’ve come to expect.”

The facility, now rebranded as PruittHealth – The Lodge, comprises three distinct communities, each specializing in different types of patient-centered care, including sub-acute, skilled nursing, and long-term care, with the capacity to accommodate 106 patients.

“I have known and worked on industry initiatives with Neil Pruitt for decades, and I can say without hesitation that his commitment to providing our state with high-quality care options and innovation in post-acute care is second to none,” said Debbie Meade, CEO of Health Management. “I have full confidence that under his leadership, our patients will continue to receive the highest level of care and attention they deserve.”

Patients will now have access to PruittHealth’s full Continuum of Care, including hospice and palliative care, pharmacy, and therapy services, as well as a Medicare Advantage Plan, PruittHealth Premier, and in-home and community-based services for qualified Medicaid recipients through PruittHealth Home First.

Located at 200 S. Kimberly Road, PruittHealth – The Lodge features a state-of-the-art fitness center and inviting common areas designed to facilitate social interaction and recreational activities.

PruittHealth now owns or operates more than 185 care locations in the Southeast, including 65 skilled nursing centers in Georgia. For more information on what PruittHealth skilled nursing locations have to offer, click here or visit the Services page on PruittHealth.com.

+++

About PruittHealth

PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services, offering skilled nursing, assisted living, senior living, home health, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy and infusion services, and more. Founded in 1969, the organization’s 15,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily in more than 185 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

Attachment