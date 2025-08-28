Orange: Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of euros 900 million

Press release

Paris, 28 August 2025

Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of euros 900 million

Orange issues a EUR 900 million 12-year bond at 3.75%.

Currency Format Term Notional Coupon Re-offer spread EUR Fixed rate September 2037 900 million 3.75% m/s + 108 bps

Barclays and BofA Securities are acting as Global Coordinators.

Barclays, BBVA, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole - Corporate Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, Santander and UniCredit are acting as Bookrunners.

With this offering, Orange is pursuing its prudent and active balance sheet management policy.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600

employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of

300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband

customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of

MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand

Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model

and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's

leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com , www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact:

Tom Wright ; tom.wright@orange.com

