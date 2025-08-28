New York, USA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market Set to Reach New Heights by 2034 with Innovative Therapies and Clinical Successes | DelveInsight

The Hodgkin’s lymphoma market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising prevalence, improved diagnostic techniques, and increased awareness of hematologic malignancies. Advances in targeted therapies, such as antibody-drug conjugates and checkpoint inhibitors, are reshaping the treatment landscape and expanding therapeutic options. Favorable reimbursement policies and ongoing clinical trials are also contributing to market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Hodgkin's lymphoma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Summary

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Hodgkin's lymphoma, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

In 2024, an estimated 8,570 ( 4,630 in males and 3,940 in females) new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma are expected in the United States.

( in males and in females) new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma are expected in the United States. Key Hodgkin’s lymphoma companies, including Merck, BeiGene, Tessa Therapeutics, Genmab, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, and others, are actively working on innovative Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs. Some of the key Hodgkin's lymphoma therapies in clinical trials include Favezelimab/Pembrolizumab, TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab), Autologous CD30 CAR-T cells, GEN3017, Gemcitabine+ Bendamustine + Nivolumab, AZD3470, Ipilimumab ± Nivolumab, and others. These novel Hodgkin's lymphoma therapies are anticipated to enter the Hodgkin's lymphoma market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover which Hodgkin's lymphoma medications are expected to grab the market share @ Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Report

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market

Breakthroughs in immunotherapy (PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors)

Checkpoint inhibitors (notably KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO) produced high response rates in relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma and have become standard options in many lines of therapy. Their strong clinical efficacy and expanding indications (including consolidation/earlier-line use in trials) are a major commercial growth engine.

Rising Hodgkin lymphoma prevalence

While Hodgkin lymphoma incidence is moderate, improved survival and durable remissions mean a growing prevalence, which raises demand for maintenance, salvage, and long-term therapies. Global hematologic cancer trends also show an increasing case burden in some regions.

Expanding indications and label extensions

Manufacturers are actively pursuing label expansions and combination regimens (e.g., ADC + chemotherapy, PD-1 + chemotherapy), as well as pediatric approvals in some markets. Each successful expansion increases the eligible patient population and adds new, reimbursable treatment options, a significant growth lever.

Robust Hodgkin’s lymphoma clinical pipeline

A growing pipeline, encompassing next-generation ADCs, combination CPI regimens, and anti-CD30 CAR-T cell programs, is generating multiple new commercial opportunities. Ongoing phase II trials (Autologous CD30 CAR-T cells) and encouraging early CAR-T data are attracting investment and creating near-term launch prospects that push market forecasts upward.





Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Analysis

Current management of Hodgkin lymphoma typically combines chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies, with treatment strategies tailored to the stage and subtype of the disease. For advanced-stage cases, chemotherapy regimens such as ABVD (Adriamycin, Bleomycin, Vinblastine, and Dacarbazine) remain standard. In relapsed or refractory disease, targeted therapies like ADCETRIS and immune checkpoint inhibitors such as KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO play a central role.

KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody against PD-1 that enhances immune recognition of tumor cells by blocking PD-1 interactions with PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes. In October 2020, the FDA expanded its approval as monotherapy for adults with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma under accelerated approval regulations, based on data from the KEYNOTE-087 trial. In this study of 210 patients, KEYTRUDA demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 69%, including a 22% complete remission rate and a 47% partial remission rate.

Similarly, OPDIVO, another PD-1 blocking antibody, was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in May 2016 for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma. OPDIVO received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Orphan Drug status, and Priority Review, with its approval based on evidence of durable anti-tumor activity through the release of PD-1 pathway inhibition.

ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate that links an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody to the cytotoxic agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) via a cleavable linker, allowing selective delivery into CD30-positive tumor cells. Approved in more than 70 countries for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL), ADCETRIS has expanded indications over time. In November 2022, the FDA approved its use in combination with multi-agent chemotherapy for pediatric patients (≥2 years) with previously untreated high-risk classical Hodgkin lymphoma—the first pediatric approval for brentuximab vedotin.

Learn more about the Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment options @ Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Guidelines

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Competitive Landscape

The Hodgkin lymphoma has a strong pipeline, with many companies actively developing therapies. Key players include Merck (Favezelimab/pembrolizumab), Bristol Myers Squibb (Gemcitabine+ Bendamustine + Nivolumab; Ipilimumab ± Nivolumab), BeiGene (TEVIMBRA), AstraZeneca (AZD3470), Genmab (GEN3017), and others.

TEVIMBRA is a monoclonal antibody belonging to the class of drugs that target PD-1 or PD-L1, thereby blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway. By lifting this immune checkpoint inhibition, it enhances immune activity but may also disrupt peripheral tolerance, leading to immune-related adverse effects.

In August 2024, BeiGene announced the completion of a Phase II trial of tislelizumab in patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (TIRHOL). Earlier, in March 2024, the company also reported on a Phase II trial evaluating tislelizumab as a first-line therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma in patients aged 60 and above, with study completion anticipated in 2028.

Favezelimab, an antibody targeting LAG-3 on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), blocks its interaction with MHC class II molecules on tumor cells. Merck is developing a combination of favezelimab and pembrolizumab for treating relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma and is currently conducting a Phase III trial.

Data from Phase I/II studies presented at ASCO 2024 showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 83% (n=25; 95% CI, 65–94), with complete responses in 11 patients (37%) and partial responses in 14 patients (47%). The median duration of response (DOR) was 17.0 months (range, 2.6–30.5), with 47% of responders maintaining responses at 24 months. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 19.4 months (95% CI, 9.5–28.5), with a 24-month PFS rate of 46%. With longer follow-up, the favezelimab–pembrolizumab combination continued to demonstrate durable antitumor activity and a manageable safety profile in anti–PD-1–naive relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

The anticipated launch of these emerging Hodgkin's lymphoma therapies are poised to transform the Hodgkin's lymphoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge Hodgkin's lymphoma therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Hodgkin's lymphoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about new treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma, visit @ Hodgkin's Lymphoma Management

Recent Developments in the Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market

In August 2024, BeinGene reported completion of the Phase II clinical trial of tislelizumab in participants with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (TIRHOL).

reported completion of the Phase II clinical trial of tislelizumab in participants with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (TIRHOL). In June 2024, Takeda and Pfizer announced that the German Hodgkin Study Group (GHSG) would present positive results from the Phase III HD21 trial of ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) combined with chemotherapy in late-breaking oral presentations at the 60th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (LBA7000) and the 29th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting.

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Overview

Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system and is distinguished by the presence of Reed-Sternberg cells. It is one of the two primary categories of lymphoma, the other being non-Hodgkin lymphoma. When detected and treated early, it is associated with a high cure rate. In this condition, B-lymphocytes grow uncontrollably and accumulate in areas such as the lymph nodes, impairing their ability to fight infections and making individuals more prone to illness. The disease is classified into two major forms: classic Hodgkin lymphoma and nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. Despite its aggressive nature and potential to spread rapidly, it remains one of the most treatable cancers.

Diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma generally begins with a biopsy of the affected tissue or lymph nodes. Immunophenotyping is then carried out to identify proteins expressed by the abnormal cells. Imaging techniques, including CT scans, X-rays, and PET scans of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis, are used to detect enlarged lymph nodes, spleen involvement, or other abnormalities. PET scans also help identify patients who may be treated effectively with chemotherapy alone, thereby reducing long-term risks linked to radiotherapy, such as heart disease or secondary cancers. Blood tests are performed to evaluate overall health, measure red and white blood cell counts, assess platelet levels, and monitor organ function, particularly of the liver and kidneys. Additionally, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH) is used to analyze genetic and chromosomal changes in cells and tissues, aiding in the identification of specific abnormalities.

After diagnosis, the disease is staged to determine the extent of its spread. Staging ranges from stage I, where a single lymph node region or structure is involved, to stage IV, where the cancer has spread beyond the lymphatic system to other organs.

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The Hodgkin's lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Hodgkin's lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan). It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Hodgkin's lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma

Stage-specific incident cases of Hodgkin lymphoma

Type-specific Incident cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma

Age-specific Incident cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma

Gender-specific Incident cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma

Treatable cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hodgkin's lymphoma epidemiology trends @ Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Algorithm

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Hodgkin's Lymphoma Companies Merck, BeiGene, Tessa Therapeutics, Genmab, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Takeda, and others Key Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapies Favezelimab/Pembrolizumab, TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab), Autologous CD30 CAR-T cells, GEN3017, Gemcitabine+ Bendamustine + Nivolumab, AZD3470, Ipilimumab ± Nivolumab, KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO, ADCETRIS, and others

Scope of the Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Report

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Hodgkin's Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Hodgkin's Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs in development @ Hodgkin's Lymphoma Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Key Insights 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Overview at a glance 4.1 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market share distribution (%) by therapies in 2020 in the 7MM 4.2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market share distribution (%) by therapies in 2034 in the 7MM 4.3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market share distribution (%) by lines of therapies in 2020 in the7MM 4.4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market share distribution (%) by lines of therapies in 2034 in the 7MM 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Classification 7.4 Risk Factors 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Diagnostic Biomarkers 7.7 Differential Diagnosis 7.8 Staging 8 Treatment of Hodgkin Lymphoma 8.1 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Algorithm 8.2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Guidelines 9 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the US 9.4.2 Stage-specific Incident cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the US 9.4.3 Type-specific Incident cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the US 9.4.4 Age-specific Incident cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the US 9.4.5 Gender-specific Incident cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the US 9.4.6 Treatable cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Patient Journey 11 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Marketed Drugs 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Current Pipeline Activity 11.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol Myers Squibb 11.4 ADCETRIS: Takeda/Pfizer 12 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Emerging Drugs 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 Favezelimab/pembrolizumab: Merck 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab): BeiGene List to be continued in report……. 13 Hodgkin Lymphoma Market: The 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.1 Key Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Forecast Assumptions 13.2 Total Market Size of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the 7MM 13.3 United States Market Size 13.3.1 Total Market Size of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the United States 13.3.2 Market Size Of Hodgkin Lymphoma by Therapies in the United States 13.4 EU4 and the UK Market Size 13.5 Japan Market Size 14 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Unmet Needs 15 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views 17 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 18 Bibliography 19 Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Clinical Trial Analysis

Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hodgkin's lymphoma companies, including Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, Aurigene Oncology, Astrazeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Italfarmaco, among others.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma companies, including Soligenix, Innate Pharma, Nurix Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Merck, Prescient Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Seagen, Takeda, Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, Genmab, AbbVie, Genentech (a Member of Roche), Bristol Myers Squibb, among others.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Clinical Trial Analysis

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key NHL companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, CARGO Therapeutics, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Ryvu Therapeutics, Dren Bio, ImmunityBio, Merck, EntreChem, Bantam Pharmaceutical, Vironexis Biotherapeutics, Excyte Biopharma, Owkin, AstraZeneca, ST Phi Therapeutics, NovImmune SA, among others.

Follicular Lymphoma Market

Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key follicular lymphoma Market companies, including Merck Sharp and Dohme, AstraZeneca, CRISPR Therapeutics, BeiGene, Nektar Therapeutics, NovalGen, Carna Biosciences, Allogene Therapeutics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, among others.

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, including Sanofi, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, Pfizer, Array Biopharma, Cellectar Biosciences, BioLineRx, Celgene, Aduro Biotech, ExCellThera, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Precision BioSciences, Takeda, Glenmark (Ichnos Sciences SA), Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, Chipscreen Biosciences, AbbVie, Genentech (Roche), Janssen Biotech, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter