EnsembleIQ’s 2026 Product of the Year Canada Announces Call for Entries

Entry Deadline September 30, 2025 at www.productoftheyear.ca

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Product of the Year is the world’s largest globally recognized, consumer-voted award for product innovation. Voted on by over 4,000 Canadian consumers, winners receive the iconic red seal, a detailed consumer research report, and access to an integrated marketing campaign delivering 4M+ guaranteed impressions across print, digital, in-store, and broadcast channels with leading national partners including Walmart Connect, Elle Canada, Flipp, Canadian Grocer, and Convenience Store News Canada.

If you’ve launched a new product innovation, now is the time to enter. The 2026 Product of the Year Canada entry deadline is September 30, 2025.

Product of the Year has been recognized in over 40 countries for more than 35 years. For over three decades, it has continued with the same purpose: to guide shoppers to the best new products in their market and to reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.

Through a nationally representative survey conducted by Kantar, Product of the Year serves as a trusted shortcut for shoppers and a proven marketing tool for winning brands. Past winners have reported increased awareness and sales following their recognition.

Who Can Enter:

Product of the Year Canada accepts entries from across the consumer packaged goods, technology and financial services categories including food, beverage, health, beauty, personal care, household, credit cards, technology and more. Eligible products must demonstrate meaningful innovation in design, function, packaging, or ingredients and must have launched between January 1, 2024 to October 31, 2025 qualify.

What Winners Receive:

The right to use the Iconic Product of the Year Canada red seal in marketing and communications for two years

in marketing and communications for two years Inclusion in an integrated B2B & B2C winner’s campaign , delivering over 4 million impressions through a mix of print, digital, in-store, and broadcast promotions with key national partners including Walmart Connect, Elle Canada, Flipp, Canadian Grocer, and Convenience Store News Canada

, delivering over through a mix of with key national partners including A comprehensive consumer research report with category-specific insights provided by Kantar



Why Enter:

Winning Product of the Year provides unmatched visibility with both retailers and consumers. The award has proven to build trust, show consumer credibility, and strengthen retail relationships, making it one of the most effective marketing tools available to CPG innovators.

Key Dates & Entry Information:

Entry Deadline: September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025 Enter online: www.productoftheyear.ca

For more information, contact: vpolimera@ensembleiq.com



About Product of the Year Canada

Product of the Year is the world’s largest globally recognized, consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 35 years ago, the awards operate in over 40 countries to guide consumers to the best new products in their markets and reward manufacturers for innovation and quality. In Canada, over 4,000 consumers vote each year through research conducted by Kantar, making Product of the Year a powerful tool for brand growth, retailer visibility, and consumer trust.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

Media Contact:

Vinny Polimera

Senior Brand Consultant, Product of the Year Canada

vpolimera@ensembleiq.com