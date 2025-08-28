Service Coordination, Inc. Welcomes Laura J.V. Kamosa to Board of Directors

Frederick, MD, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI), one of Maryland’s largest case management organizations for people with disabilities and complex medical needs, is proud to announce the appointment of Laura J.V. Kamosa, PHR, SHRM-CP, to its Board of Directors.

With a distinguished career spanning corporate human resources, operations, and strategic planning, Kamosa brings more than three decades of leadership experience to SCI. She has served as Vice President of Human Resources for Zenetex LLC and held senior roles in healthcare, government contracting, and business management. Her expertise includes corporate planning, talent acquisition, benefits negotiations, organizational development, and compliance with employment laws and regulations.

Kamosa’s passion for SCI’s mission is rooted in a lifelong commitment to creating opportunities for people with disabilities. “People may have disabilities, but with the right services and support, they can achieve their dreams,” said Kamosa. “I look forward to using my corporate experience to help SCI continue to grow, develop, and provide resources for both the people we serve and the dedicated team members who make it possible.”



SCI President & CEO John Dumas welcomed the appointment, noting Kamosa’s unique blend of professional expertise and personal commitment to inclusion. “Laura’s deep experience in human resources and governance, combined with her understanding of how to create opportunities for people with disabilities, will be a tremendous asset to SCI’s board,” said Dumas.



Kamosa is a graduate of the University of Maryland, a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR, SHRM-CP), and a Leadership Southern Maryland alumna. She is also the author of Navigating Your Way to Adulthood.



For more information about SCI’s Board of Directors and programs, visit www.servicecoord.org.

###

About Service Coordination Inc.

Service Coordination Inc. (SCI) is Maryland’s leading provider of case management services, dedicated to empowering people of all ages with disabilities to live full, independent lives. Serving more than 16,000 individuals, SCI connects people and families to the resources they need to thrive by championing choice, connections, and strengthening communities. Through person-centered planning, compassionate advocacy, and collaborative partnerships, SCI helps individuals navigate complex systems to access vital supports. Learn more at www.servicecoord.org and follow SCI on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X .



Media Contact:

Kandice R. Ferrell

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Service Coordination, Inc.

Email: Kandice.Ferrell@sc-inc.org