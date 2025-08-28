SEGG Media Ramps Up Global Operations with Launch of SEGG Digital & SEGG Productions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate that owns Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, today announced a major expansion of its international operations with the launch of two new business enterprises: SEGG Digital and SEGG Productions. The focus of these new operations is to accelerate audience growth, unlock new revenue streams, and expand global brand influence across SEGG Media’s premium media portfolio.

SEGG Digital: Data-Driven Growth at Scale

SEGG Digital will serve as the group’s global marketing arm, deploying cutting-edge influencer marketing, social media strategies, and digital activations across flagship properties including Sports.com, Lottery.com, Concerts.com, and TicketStubb.com. Its mission is to drive fan engagement, reach younger audiences, and maximize monetization opportunities by building highly engaged communities across diverse demographics and geographies.

The SEGG Digital operations will be spearheaded by Charlie Davis, founder of Jet House, one of the world’s most active social media agencies that delivered 1.5 billion+ monthly views across its client base.

“With SEGG Digital, we’re connecting some of the world’s most powerful media brands with the audiences they deserve,” said Davis. “Our approach is data-driven but creativity-led, ensuring scale, authenticity, and long-term audience loyalty.”

Supporting him is Ray Harris, a seasoned influencer and entrepreneur known for representing global names such as Khaby Lame and brokering digital brand partnerships with blue-chip companies.

“The strength of SEGG Digital lies in merging top-tier talent with trusted brands,” Harris said. “We’re building collaborations that resonate worldwide while driving measurable value for both partners and shareholders.”

SEGG Productions: Premium Content for a Global Audience

Spawned from the launch of Sports.com Studios, SEGG Productions will focus on original, premium storytelling across music, lifestyle, and entertainment. The division will produce docuseries, films, and short-form video content designed to capture cross-border, cross-generational audiences.

Led by Tamer Hassan, President of Sports.com Studios and SEGG Productions, the enterprise will deliver authentic, culturally relevant stories that fuel SEGG Media’s global growth strategy.

“Our audiences are diverse, and our content must reflect that,” Hassan said. “SEGG Productions will deliver immersive, relatable stories that connect emotionally and globally.”

The first major production, “SAS Unscripted,” is already underway. Hosted by SAS legend Ant Middleton, the high-intensity series will showcase international teams taking on Special Forces-style challenges that test physical, mental, and emotional resilience.

“Global audiences crave authenticity and resilience. SAS Unscripted delivers both in a way that is as thrilling as it is real,” Middleton said.

Driving Synergy and Shareholder Value

Appointed CEO of SEGG Digital, Tim Scoffham emphasized the strategic importance of integrating the new operations:

“With SEGG Digital and SEGG Productions, we are uniting our platforms, strengthening audience relationships, and creating sustainable, scalable revenue streams on a global scale. This is about fan engagement, monetization, and long-term shareholder value.”

Both new business enterprises will be will be headquartered in Dubai, leveraging SEGG Media’s pending acquisition of Nook to maximize operational synergy, global content delivery, and access to high-growth markets.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets, including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

