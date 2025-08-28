Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Tempe This Fall

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with DriveTime, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Tempe this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

"We’re thrilled to welcome high school students back for the fourth year of hosting the AI Bootcamp with our partners at the Mark Cuban Foundation,” said Robyn Jordan, Head of People at DriveTime. “Our organization is committed to creating opportunities and improving lives by fostering equitable education spaces where the next generation can build confidence, gain technical skills, and shape a brighter future for us all. It’s an honor to play even a small part in their learning journeys once again this fall."

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About DriveTime

The DriveTime Brand Family brings a contemporary perspective to the pre-owned car buying experience. At the intersection of technology and innovation, the family of companies uses proprietary tools and over two decades of industry knowledge to redefine the process of purchasing, financing, and protecting vehicles. Through its mission of creating opportunities and improving lives, DriveTime is dedicated to helping customers get behind the wheel of a reliable car, supporting its customers through the life of their loan, and providing the necessary ancillary products and warranties. Together, the brand family places a focus on putting the right customer in the right vehicle to get them on the path to ownership.

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org