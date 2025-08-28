Alignment Health CEO Named “Founder of the Year” at 2025 LA Times Studios’ OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health today announced that its founder and CEO, John Kao, has been named “Founder of the Year” by LA Times Studios at the 2025 Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards.

Kao was selected from among more than 120 nominees and recognized in one of nine award categories honoring executives across Orange County. The award highlights the role of founders who have demonstrated innovation, resilience and measurable impact within their industries and communities.

“I started this company with my partners – Dr. Don Furman, Dr. Ken Kim, Joseph Konowiecki and Dawn Maroney – and we set out to build a company that would treat each of our members as if they were like our parents,” Kao said. “We set out to show there is a better solution for serving Medicare Advantage members and proved we can build a durable, mission-focused business by providing more care, not less care, to those who need it. This recognition is so important to me as it is another point of validation that we are leading the way in this senior-focused paradigm shift of how we serve seniors.”

A Track Record of Recognition

This honor adds to Kao’s history of industry recognition including:

2025 Election to AHIP Board of Directors

2024 LA Times Studios C-Suite “Visionary”

2024 Orange County Business Journal’s “OC 500”

2023 Modern Healthcare “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare”

2022 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Pacific Southwest Finalist

Business Growth and Performance

Since its IPO in 2021, Alignment has consistently achieved strong financial and operational performance. Recent performance highlights include:

Membership: The company now serves more than 223,700 Medicare beneficiaries in five states – Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas – reflecting 27.8% year-over-year growth.

The company now serves more than 223,700 Medicare beneficiaries in five states – Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas – reflecting 27.8% year-over-year growth. Revenue: Generated $2.7 billion in total revenue in fiscal year 2024, a 48.3% increase over the previous year, earning a spot on the 2025 Fortune 1000 list.

Generated $2.7 billion in total revenue in fiscal year 2024, a 48.3% increase over the previous year, earning a spot on the 2025 Fortune 1000 list. Community impact: Alignment employs roughly 1,600 people, 497 of whom work in Orange County.



Setting the Standard for Quality Care

The award underscores Alignment Health’s commitment to quality and doing Medicare Advantage right:

Quality ratings: 100% of Alignment members enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher

100% of Alignment members enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher Consumer experience: Consistently high satisfaction, reflected in 4.9 out of 5-star Google rating

Consistently high satisfaction, reflected in 4.9 out of 5-star Google rating Industry leadership: Testified before the U.S. House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee in August 2025, providing insight into the future of Medicare Advantage

Testified before the U.S. House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee in August 2025, providing insight into the future of Medicare Advantage Industry recognition: Recipient of 2025 Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) Laura Cranston Excellence in Quality Award

Recipient of 2025 Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) Laura Cranston Excellence in Quality Award Corporate trust: Named to Newsweek’s 2024 list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies



About the Award

Presented by LA Times Studios, the 2025 Orange County Executive Forum and Leadership Awards recognized executives across nine categories: Founder; Chief Marketing Officer; Head of HR; Chief Information/Technology Officer; Chief Financial Officer; In-House Counsel; President/CEO (Small Company); President/CEO (Midsize Company); President/CEO (Large Company). Kao was honored alongside founder finalists from KBS Realty Advisors, Knightsbridge Wealth Management, Revitate/RAJ Capital, Rivian and Veritone.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

