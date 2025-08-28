Globus Medical, Inc. Secures Jury Verdict in Delaware Patent Litigation Against Life Spine, Inc.

AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, announced that a Delaware jury has returned a verdict in favor of Globus in its patent infringement litigation against Life Spine, Inc.

The jury found that Life Spine’s Prolift family of implants infringed several claims of a valid Globus patent and awarded Globus both lost profits and reasonable royalty damages. The technology at issue involves expandable spinal fusion implants, an important advancement in patient care that can help improve outcomes in spinal surgery.

“We are pleased with the jury’s decision, which affirms the strength of our intellectual property and the groundbreaking innovation behind our expandable implant technologies,” said Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This verdict underscores Globus’s place as a leading innovator in the musculoskeletal field.”

In addition to the Life Spine case, Globus has a separate patent infringement litigation pending against Alphatec, Inc. involving expandable implant and retractor technology. The company stated that it remains committed to protecting its intellectual property while continuing to focus on innovation that benefits patients worldwide.

“We invest in research and development to bring transformative solutions to patients worldwide,” added Kelly Huller, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. “We will not hesitate to enforce our patent rights against those who attempt to use our technology without authorization.”

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com .

