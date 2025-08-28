OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Celebrates Nasdaq Listing with Opening Bell Ceremony, Highlighting Post-IPO Momentum and Growth

SINGPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today rang the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate its successful initial public offering on May 13, 2025, and its legacy of over 50 years of service to the energy sector.

Credit: Nasdaq, Inc. / Vanja Savic

Mr. How Meng Hock, CEO of OMS, signs Listing Certificate at the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony

“We’re honored to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell today, marking a milestone in OMS’s long history as a trusted partner in the global energy supply chain,” said Mr. How. “Since our founding in 1972, OMS has built its reputation on engineering excellence and strong operational capabilities. Our IPO has not only reinforced that legacy but also enabled us to accelerate our strategic expansion initiatives, deepen our investments in innovative R&D, and continue fostering the exceptional corporate culture that is the foundation of our success. Supported by healthy financials, new customer wins and a growing global footprint, we are excited to leverage our public company status to deliver sustainable, long-term growth for all our stakeholders.”

Credit: Nasdaq, Inc. / Vanja Savic



Mr. How Meng Hock, CEO of OMS, and the Company’s leadership team ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell

Since its listing, OMS has demonstrated significant momentum. In July, the Company reported a strong fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, highlighted by total revenues of US$203.6 million. The Company recently secured a new order for surface wellhead systems in Angola, expanding its global reach, and deepened its presence in Southeast Asia with a renewed three-year agreement with long-term customer PTTEP in Thailand. This growth is anchored by a 10-year supply agreement with Saudi Aramco, projected to generate an estimated US$120 million to US$200 million annually. The Company is also advancing its innovation pipeline, completing Phase 1 of its proof of concept for high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) gate valves using Additive Manufacturing technology.

For photos, a video replay and other content from the event, please visit the Nasdaq MarketSite event page.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@omsos.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: oms@thepiacentegroup.com