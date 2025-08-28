Texas Lt. Gov. Draws State Veterans Ire

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas veterans are fed up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s relentless crusade to ban hemp-based products is more than just political overreach, it’s a direct attack on the livelihoods, health, and freedoms of Texans.

Patrick’s position ignores the reality that hemp is an $8 billion industry in Texas, employing over 50,000 people and providing countless veterans and citizens with alternatives to dangerous opioids and alcohol. His obsession with prohibition is not only misguided but reckless. It risks jobs, crushing small businesses, and stripping veterans of products they rely on for pain, stress, and recovery.

The Grunt Style Foundation, which advocates for veteran mental health, has been raising the alarm on the nation’s over-prescription crisis. In the last 20 years, more than 150,000 veterans have died by suicide. Many, tethered to psychotropic medications and opioid addictions handed out as the “solution” to war’s invisible wounds. For countless veterans, hemp products are a healthier alternative providing relief without creating dependence.

“As veterans of this state, we’ve sacrificed enough,” said Tim Jensen, President of the Grunt Style Foundation. “Dan Patrick wants to take away an industry that helps us, employs us, and gives us healthier options all while Texas faces far greater challenges like flood relief, property taxes, and infrastructure. Instead of fixing problems that actually matter, he’s playing morality police. So we’re saying it loud and clear: Eat a d*ck, Dan Patrick.”

The campaign highlights the hypocrisy of attacking hemp while Texans battle rising costs of living, failing infrastructure, and recurring natural disasters. For veterans, hemp products have become a lifeline to manage PTSD, chronic pain, and anxiety without resorting to harmful alternatives.

The message is simple: Texas veterans and citizens demand real leadership, not political grandstanding. If Dan Patrick truly wants to serve Texans, he should focus on relief efforts, fair property taxation, and policies that support working families. He would rather dismantle an industry that provides both economic stability and healthier alternatives.

