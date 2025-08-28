LifeMD, Inc. Shareholders Who Lost Money on Their Investment are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel about the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) (“LifeMD” or the “Company”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s securities between May 7, 2025 and August 5, 2025.

If you purchased LifeMD securities and suffered losses, you have until Oct. 27, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who incurred significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, or to determine whether they are eligible for a potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/lifemd-inc-2/. For more information, contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD’s competitive position; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD’s 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD’s RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about LifeMD’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com