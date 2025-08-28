Bookmakers Review Launches $1,000 NFL Survivor Pool for 2025 Season

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookmakersReview.com is raising the stakes this NFL season with the launch of its FREE NFL Survivor Pool , offering football fans the chance to win a winner-take-all prize of $1,000 in Sportsbook Cash.

The contest kicks off in Week 1 on Thursday, September 4th, 2025, and runs until only one Survivor remains.

Unlike traditional survivor pools, the BMR Survivor Pool requires participants to select one NFL team each week to cover the point spread—not just win the game. This unique twist transforms the contest into a true test of sports betting skill.

If your team fails to cover the spread or you miss a week, you’re out. The pool continues until a single Survivor remains, with the $1,000 prize split evenly if multiple players are still standing at the end of the season.

Key Rules & How to Enter

Contest is completely free to join.

Create a sportsbook account with a BMR partner: Bookmaker, BetOnline, Bovada, Heritage, BetAnySports, or Everygame.

Send a private message including your sportsbook and account number to @BMR Genie at the BMR Forums by Week 2 deadline: September 14th, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

Weekly point spreads are posted every Tuesday on the BMR Forums and remain fixed through the week.

Choose one team each week to cover the spread. Once you’ve used a team, you cannot use it again.

Picks must be entered by Sunday at 1:00 PM ET (or earlier if your chosen game kicks off sooner).

Additional rules ensure fair play: no editing picks, no duplicate team selections, and postponed games require an extra pick the following week.

Prize Details

Grand Prize: $1,000 in Sportsbook Cash (winner-take-all or split among final Survivors).

Sportsbook Cash carries a 5x rollover requirement, meaning winners must wager $5,000 cumulatively before converting their bonus funds into withdrawable cash.

Why Join the BMR NFL Survivor Pool?

“ Bookmakers Review’s NFL Survivor Pool is one of the most challenging and rewarding contests available,” said Frank Ammirante, the senior NFL analyst for Bookmakers Review. “By focusing on the spread, not just the outright winner, we’ve created a pool that rewards strategy, insight, and betting skill, making the victory that much sweeter.”

Bookmakers Review Highlights Other Contests to Explore

Alongside BMR’s exclusive $1,000 Survivor Pool, fans can also explore these other opportunities also featured in the article:

BetOnline $1 Million Survivor – $30 entry, pick to win, $1M prize pool.

– $30 entry, pick to win, $1M prize pool. SportsBetting.ag $1 Million Survivor – $30 entry, pick to win, $1M prize pool.

– $30 entry, pick to win, $1M prize pool. BetOnline $100K Spread Survivor – $20 entry, pick to cover, $100K prize pool.

– $20 entry, pick to cover, $100K prize pool. MyBookie $100K Survivor – $15 entry, pick to win, $100K prize pool.

– $15 entry, pick to win, $100K prize pool. Yahoo! Free Survivor Challenge – Free entry, simple survivor rules, one entry per player.



About BookmakersReview.com

BookmakersReview.com is a trusted leader in sportsbook ratings, betting insights, and industry analysis. From NFL contests to global sports markets, BMR delivers expert coverage and unique opportunities for fans and bettors.

Website: www.bookmakersreview.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/201394b2-a61c-49f1-8e72-2d64586a4e9d